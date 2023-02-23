Leviton Announces New Copper Cabling Systems

Leviton announced the availability of three new copper cabling systems for customers around the globe. The MILLENNIUM Copper Systems broaden Leviton’s ability to service multinational businesses with guaranteed performance, consistent worldwide product offerings, and top-notch support. Most importantly, global customers can standardize network design and deployments with products that meet multinational specifications and are measured for consistent, specifiable performance parameters per category.

The new MILLENNIUM Copper Systems are made up of cable, jack modules, consolidation points, patch panels, and patch cords:

· ATLAS-X1 SST: The premier global Cat 6A UTP structured cabling system features high performing ATLAS-X1 jack modules and SST cable, ideal for mission critical applications such as public safety, automotive, healthcare, data center, defense, and finance where reliable high performance is required, and downtime is not an option.

· EXTREME SST: The enhanced global Cat 6A UTP structured cabling system features EXTREME jack modules and SST cable, ideal for enterprise, government, or smart building applications where time-tested connectivity and cabling provide performance reassurance for network managers with an eye on emerging technologies and capabilities.

· EXTREME 6: A global Cat 6 structured cabling system that features our EXTREME jack modules, Cat 6 cable, and is ideal for commercial or enterprise applications that require a reliable, compact, high-density design and reduced outside diameter cable.

As part of the MILLENNIUM Copper Systems, the SST Cat 6A UTP cable is available to customers worldwide in CPR-ratings. In the U.S., Berk-Tek, a Leviton Company’s popular LANMARK SST cable, is now labeled as SST, a cable by Leviton in plenum and riser ratings. This cable provides premier Category 6A performance for mission critical networks, designed with greater flexibility and an incredibly small outside diameter. All MILLENNIUM Copper Systems include a wide array of options in modular or 110-style patch panels as well as Leviton’s innovative global patch cord platform featuring a compact plug-and-boot for reliable high-performance connections.

MILLENNIUM Systems also offers environmentally conscious solutions, including bulk pack options, sustainably smart packaging, and other environmentally optimized product designs. These global systems are available through Leviton’s extensive distribution network.

