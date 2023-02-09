Los Angeles Luxury Retail District Earns LEED Platinum

A recently completed expansion at Westfield Topanga in Los Angeles has been awarded LEED Platinum by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The new 180,000-square-foot dining, entertainment, and luxury retail district was repurposed from a former department store space once occupied by Sears.

“We put sustainability at the core of our business, with the goal of increasing our positive environmental, social, and economic impact in the local community and beyond through the delivery of world-class destinations,” said Geoff Mason, Executive Vice President, Operating Management and Development at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW). “As URW’s first U.S. retail development to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the Westfield Topanga expansion is setting the standard for which we will strive with all our future projects.”

To achieve LEED Platinum, the Westfield Topanga expansion implemented practical and measurable solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water use reduction, and optimized energy performance, including on-site renewable energy and the use of green power. Other sustainability initiatives at the center include the installation of a fully operational 15,000 solar panel array in 2018 – the largest at any shopping center or retail destination at the time in California. Topanga also employs interior and exterior LED lighting, skylight tinting, electric vehicle charging stations, chilled water coils, as well as efficient lighting and chiller control systems.