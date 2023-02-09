Los Angeles Luxury Retail District Earns LEED Platinum

A recently completed expansion at Westfield Topanga in Los Angeles has been awarded LEED Platinum by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The new 180,000-square-foot dining, entertainment, and luxury retail district was repurposed from a former department store space once occupied by Sears.
“We put sustainability at the core of our business, with the goal of increasing our positive environmental, social, and economic impact in the local community and beyond through the delivery of world-class destinations,” said Geoff Mason, Executive Vice President, Operating Management and Development at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW). “As URW’s first U.S. retail development to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the Westfield Topanga expansion is setting the standard for which we will strive with all our future projects.”
To achieve LEED Platinum, the Westfield Topanga expansion implemented practical and measurable solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water use reduction, and optimized energy performance, including on-site renewable energy and the use of green power. Other sustainability initiatives at the center include the installation of a fully operational 15,000 solar panel array in 2018 – the largest at any shopping center or retail destination at the time in California. Topanga also employs interior and exterior LED lighting, skylight tinting, electric vehicle charging stations, chilled water coils, as well as efficient lighting and chiller control systems.
“Westfield Topanga’s LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership,” said Peter Templeton, President and CEO at USGBC. “LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize our buildings and communities by providing everyone with access to healthy, green, and high-performing buildings. The expansion at Westfield Topanga is a prime example of how the innovative work of project teams can create local solutions that contribute to making a global difference.”
The expansion at Westfield Topanga is a combined 180,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space reimagined out of former department store space once occupied by Sears. The new district includes Topanga Social, a chef-driven food hall; an AMC DINE-IN theatre; an expanded luxury fashion collection anchored by new Hermès, Dior, and Valentino boutiques; a nearly 21,000-square-foot Arhaus offering artisan-crafted home furnishings and décor; and Pinstripes, an experiential dining and entertainment concept.
The development is part of URW’s commitment to create a one-of-a-kind landmark destination and economic engine for the San Fernando Valley community.
Enjoy this USGBC course for free in February!
Synergies Between Green Buildings And ESG
Green building practitioners share how ESG and green building intersect. This course will:
- Define the synergies between Green Building and ESG
- Describe the ESG framework and how it connects to green building, USGBC, LEED, and Arc
- Identify how LEED and Arc can be used in projects or portfolio work to support ESG reporting needs
- Describe strategies to address carbon reduction, health and wellness, climate resilience, waste energy and resident satisfaction