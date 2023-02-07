New Autism Treatment Center Opens In Massachusetts

In Springfield, MA, The Stepping Stones Group has opened a new autism treatment center to provide comprehensive autism treatment services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
“We are excited to open this new center in the Springfield community and be able to provide the high quality of care and support needed for even more children and families affected by autism,” said Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group. “We are committed to our mission of transforming lives together and we look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of children and their families.”
The new autism treatment center provides a comfortable and nurturing environment to inspire children to reach their greatest potential. It includes spacious individual therapy rooms, group therapy rooms, sensory gyms, and in the spring an outdoor playground will be added.
The center’s team provides individualized and evidence-based treatments in a safe and supportive environment and focuses on a child’s strengths and preferences to develop goals to improve the quality of life for the child and family.
The center offers a variety of programs including one for Early Learners, a full day program for children ages 18 months to six years-old and one for School-Aged Children, with an afternoon schedule. The center will also provide The CONNECTIONS Program, designed to teach children about social skills and group learning.
“We are thrilled to be open in Springfield and offer a unique environment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The center feels very warm and offers a nurturing environment through the layout and setup, which gives some insight into who we are as a company and making sure the kids come first,” said Melissa Rosskothen, Director of The Stepping Stones Group Program.
The Stepping Stones Group provides behavioral and therapeutic services to children including those with special needs and autism. The group has over 250 clinicians and staff providing autism therapy services to more than 500 children across schools, centers, and home-based programs in Massachusetts, and over 1,000 clients and 300,000 children annually across 45 states.