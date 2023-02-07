New Autism Treatment Center Opens In Massachusetts

“We are excited to open this new center in the Springfield community and be able to provide the high quality of care and support needed for even more children and families affected by autism,” said Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group. “We are committed to our mission of transforming lives together and we look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of children and their families.”

The new autism treatment center provides a comfortable and nurturing environment to inspire children to reach their greatest potential. It includes spacious individual therapy rooms, group therapy rooms, sensory gyms, and in the spring an outdoor playground will be added.

The center’s team provides individualized and evidence-based treatments in a safe and supportive environment and focuses on a child’s strengths and preferences to develop goals to improve the quality of life for the child and family.