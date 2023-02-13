New Research Will Study Filtered Far UV-C Technology

A narrow band of UVC light centered at 222nm, Far UV-C is proven to inactivate pathogens at levels that are safe for human exposure and can be used in spaces where people are present. But while the efficacy of filtered Far UV-C light disinfection is widely known, there is limited research on the ancillary effects that occur from the inactivation of pathogens using Far UV-C light.

With that in mind, Johnson Controls, PURO Lighting (a subsidiary of Applied UV, Inc.), and Ushio America will collaborate to study the efficacy and safety of filtered Far UV-C disinfection¹ technology. The research will provide a better understanding of the possible impact the elimination of pathogens has on the surrounding air.

The research agreement, which includes technologies and products from PURO and Ushio, will focus on the testing of regulatory-approved filtered Far UV-C lighting technologies. The research will be initiated by U.S.-based universities and certified laboratories over the next 3-6 months. Because of the importance of this research to public health and well-being, the results will be made publicly available and shared broadly to inform customer choices and public policy.

“The further validation of the safety and efficacy of filtered Far UV-C technology presents tremendous opportunity for PURO to accelerate market adoption by sponsoring this critical research,” said Brian Stern, president of PURO. “The research will help demonstrate the benefits and potential cost savings that continuous disinfection of air and surfaces can bring to workplace settings, including hospitals, schools, government buildings, commercial offices, and other shared indoor spaces.”

“Better indoor air quality (IAQ) is increasingly important to our customers and our employees, and it’s critical we evaluate all of the factors that go into the IAQ equation,” said Tyler Smith, vice president, Healthy Buildings, Johnson Controls. “We are intrigued and excited by the early promise of filtered Far UV-C as a supplement to our leading IAQ solution portfolio. By testing PURO and Ushio’s market-leading filtered Far UV-C technologies, we will be able to provide customers with additional, proven, safe and effective solutions to ensure that the air and surfaces in indoor spaces are healthier and more sustainable.”