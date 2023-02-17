ProdataKey’s New Wristband Credential Released

ProdataKey (PDK) offers a wristband credential made of attractive, comfortable, and durable fabric. These stretchable, slip-on/slip-off wristbands are designed for users with an active lifestyle while creating a convenient way of requesting access to an opening. They’re ideal for schools, community centers, gyms, public pools, and other locations where users may not want to carry a phone, wallet, or traditional card or fob. Both rugged and waterproof, the wristbands can be worn during any activity.

The new PDK wristband credentials operate with all 125-kilohertz access control readers, including those manufactured by PDK and by competitors. The wearable credential is available in multiple sizes for every wrist and is compatible with many brands of card readers. Each measures 1” wide and is available with a 6 ½” or 7 ½” circumference.

PDK’s wristband makes connecting to cloud systems easier with real-time system management and updates, mobile setup, and configuration, and instant email and text alerts. Powered by pdk.io, wristband credential is the only true cloud access solution where the user can take advantage of real-time updates, cloud backup, 24-hour support, and more. PDK.io is the heart of our cloud-based system, pdk.io offers the true anytime, anywhere, any device solution. Regardless of the size of your business, pdk.io scales to your needs and makes access management easier than ever. Wearing the wristband allows users to enter secure areas and enjoy activities phone-free, pocket-free, and lanyard-free.

The company’s pdk.io cloud platform allows for complete system management and control through any web-connected device. The wristbands have one to five-year warranties against defects in materials and workmanship.

