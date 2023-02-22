Quality Wood Floors Announces Bear Foot Luxury Flooring

The luxury flooring line is waterproof, eco-friendly, and has a 30-millimeter wear layer, one of the thickest available in the industry.

Quality Wood Floors announced its new Bear Foot brand of luxury flooring. This new line of SPC waterproof flooring features the latest in quality, durability, easy installation, and eco-friendly technology.

The Pioneer collection is the first collection in the Bear Foot brand and is a waterproof floor featuring large 9″ x 60″ planks, a 30-millimeter wear layer which is one of the thickest available in the industry, painted bevel edges making the floor look like real wood planks, and a deep embossment adds to the real wood look and feel. Bear Foot Luxury Flooring is great for all experience levels from the experts to the DIY home renovations. Installation can be performed between 60° F and 80° F. This flooring looks and feels just like real wood and can enhance virtually any home or office environment. The luxury flooring will not stain from common household spills such as food or beverage.

The Pioneer collection has been specifically designed to be a durable option for restaurants, hotels, and other commercial businesses. The collection is Greenguard certified for low chemical emissions, resulting in better indoor air quality.

Featuring the Unilin locking technology that reduces breakage and floor gaps, the Quality Wood Floors’ dealers report how easy the large planks are to install. Additionally, the collection is ideal for light commercial foot traffic and backed by a 50-year residential warranty, as well as warranted to be free from manufacturing defects and will not wear through the printed image for 15 years. Bear Foot Luxury Flooring is great for all experience levels from the experts to the DIY home renovations.

Click here for more product news in Flooring.