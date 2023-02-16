Access to company data and modern technology impacts workers’ ability to meaningfully contribute to business results, according to a new report on worker productivity and strategic engagement from Domo.

Many employees report feeling in the dark about key business objectives and insights — 31% say they feel uninformed about their company’s overall strategy and nearly half (45%) say they wish they had more access to data to inform strategic ideas. Employees also do not feel properly armed to tackle today’s workload — the majority (62%) of workers say they could get more work done with better tech tools.

The study of more than 3,000 working adults shows that managers are unknowingly putting employees in a state of “Sleepworking”—an inability to perform at their full potential due to a lack of technology and strategic data. Over half (58%) of workers say their need for technology has increased in the last five years, but their access to tech tools isn’t keeping up. “By offering employees access to data and modern technologies, an entire workforce can be enabled to do their best work and make the most impact for their business.” —John Mellor, Domo CEO

“In this economy, organizations of all sizes must optimize every aspect of their business. And while one of the biggest and most strategic investments a business makes is in its people, organizations are not unlocking the full potential of their workforce if employees are ‘sleepworking’,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “However, the results of this study show that with access to the right data and tools, every employee can be happier in their jobs, and become multipliers of business impact.”

Investing in organizational-wide technology access offers benefits that extend beyond empowerment for individual employees. It also reduces costs and workforce turnover: