3 Ways To Optimize Office Spaces

By Beth Stana and Matthew Kelley

From the February 2023 Issue

Within the last three years, the typical office has gone from fully on-site to fully remote—to a hybrid of both. Most employees have experienced varying work environments and are aware of the advantages of each. This has caused their expectations about the ideal office experience to drastically change. Many people are now looking for a flexible work situation where they feel productive, safe, comfortable, and empowered—and they’ll even switch jobs to find it.

As a result, creating a positive employee experience that attracts and keeps talented workers is one of the highest priorities for employers today. The foundation for that experience starts in buildings, and the right technology in place to enable ideal outcomes. As building owners and facility managers are facing retention challenges of their own, those who understand the pressures facing employers and take actions that support the success of hybrid office environments are better positioned to keep their buildings full. Here are three actions that building owners and facility managers can take to position their properties ahead of others while meeting sustainability goals.

1. Have The Right HVAC Systems In Place

The last few years have revealed the effects of building environments on occupants, especially the air. Between viruses and contaminants, people are more concerned than ever about what they breathe. Air quality, ventilation, thermal health, and moisture are primary factors that affect occupant health and they’re all influenced by a building’s HVAC system. A clean air strategy starts with an HVAC system that can enhance building performance and support occupant well-being.

A healthy building’s HVAC system should provide:

Adequate ventilation – Fresh air is key to a healthy indoor environment. Modifying an existing HVAC system, such as an air handler or packaged rooftop unit with an economizer, can increase fresh air intake, which optimizes ventilation levels while offsetting heating and cooling demands. Larger capacity applications may require an additional, dedicated outdoor air system to meet ventilation needs. The evaluation of duct sizing and configuration can confirm that system capacity and airflow paths are adequate.

– Fresh air is key to a healthy indoor environment. Modifying an existing HVAC system, such as an air handler or packaged rooftop unit with an economizer, can increase fresh air intake, which optimizes ventilation levels while offsetting heating and cooling demands. Larger capacity applications may require an additional, dedicated outdoor air system to meet ventilation needs. The evaluation of duct sizing and configuration can confirm that system capacity and airflow paths are adequate. Reliable filtration – Properly treating both outdoor and recirculated air can eliminate pollutants and irritants. HVAC systems that use HEPA and MERV 13 through 16 filters can mechanically remove particles from the air to improve indoor air quality.

– Properly treating both outdoor and recirculated air can eliminate pollutants and irritants. HVAC systems that use HEPA and MERV 13 through 16 filters can mechanically remove particles from the air to improve indoor air quality. Optimal humidity levels – Maintaining optimal space temperature and humidity levels not only provides a more comfortable workplace, but it can also destabilize pathogen transmission and prevent mold and mildew growth within the system and throughout the building. Ideal space relative humidity should remain between 30% and 60% to minimize the risk of virus transmission, mold growth, and occupant discomfort.

– Maintaining optimal space temperature and humidity levels not only provides a more comfortable workplace, but it can also destabilize pathogen transmission and prevent mold and mildew growth within the system and throughout the building. Ideal space relative humidity should remain between 30% and 60% to minimize the risk of virus transmission, mold growth, and occupant discomfort. Effective disinfection – When systems recirculate building air, air handling systems equipped with UV-C disinfecting lights can make environments healthier. UV-C systems can provide surface and air cleaning, which helps eliminate fungus and mold that may form on an HVAC system’s coils and can reduce and deactivate airborne viruses or bacteria not captured by filters.

– When systems recirculate building air, air handling systems equipped with UV-C disinfecting lights can make environments healthier. UV-C systems can provide surface and air cleaning, which helps eliminate fungus and mold that may form on an HVAC system’s coils and can reduce and deactivate airborne viruses or bacteria not captured by filters. Performance and environmental data – Connected HVAC systems can provide real-time data about critical process parameters, including operating efficiency, air quality, and preventative maintenance alerts. This data can provide actionable insights and support decisions that promote wellness while helping to drive energy efficiency. With performance data, facility managers can make informed decisions that improve occupant wellness while gaining the sustainability benefits of a well-operating, energy-efficient system

2. Harness Digital Technology

Imbalances in ambient temperature, air quality, and sound can hinder sociability, attention span, and mood. Yet, in most offices, people have little control over their environment and often work in distracting conditions that don’t suit their needs. Digital technology is changing that.

Smart tools paired with HVAC zoning make it possible to create different environmental areas within the same building and grant all employees app-based access to zone data and controls. Comfort preferences are unique to biological and neurological makeup, so an individualized approach often yields the highest level of satisfaction. Zones can establish areas based on employee personas and activities conducted within each space.

Using an app, employees can view environmental factors in each zone, adjust their current zone, and choose to work from the space that aligns with their personal preferences. Employees can easily request ideal temperature ranges within zones using a preference feature, then an algorithm establishes optimum settings based on the aggregated results. They can also adjust natural and ambient lighting levels and functional noise control features such as sound dampening curtains.