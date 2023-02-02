Workers Want Employers To Prioritize Physical Safety

As emerging technology and consumer demands bring new risks to industries across manufacturing, distribution, and logistics, industrial workers are progressively prioritizing health and safety practices from their employers, according to an inaugural Workplace Safety Report from Ansell and its workplace safety solution, Inteliforz™.

The report is based on a survey of more than 500 workers and decision-makers in the warehousing and manufacturing industries, with a goal to better understand their perception of workplace safety and connected workplace technology as the industrial workplace continues to modernize.

Employees expect their employer to focus on ensuring the workplace environment is safe, with 94% of respondents sharing that it’s very important that their employer prioritizes physical safety in the workplace, according to the survey. Additionally, 76% said they are more likely to join or stay with an employer who prioritizes their physical safety, and that percentage jumps to 82% among workers who have previously been injured on the job.

The survey, executed by Centiment, also found that workers want improved communication and hazard monitoring in the workplace, with 53% of workers seeing something in the workplace that poses a hazard between one to two times a week, 25% seeing risks between three to five times a week, and 11% seeing risks six or more times. Respondents said their employers could improve workplace safety by quickly responding to safety hazards like damaged equipment or spills (47%); increasing real-time communication with team members about safety hazards (39%); alerting employees where, when, and what PPE to wear (37%); and providing more visibility to how quickly safety issues are resolved (31%).

Additional key findings in the report include: