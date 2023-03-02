Ceilings & Walls Product Focus

Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the February 2023 Issue
Consider this assortment of ceiling and wall products to help you successfully complete your facility projects.
FrameAll Drywall Grid
by Armstrong
Armstrong Ceiling and Wall Solutions’ FrameAll Drywall Grid is a preengineered drywall ceiling suspension system that is up to three times faster to install than traditional track and channel framing. FrameAll drywall suspended grid solutions are also designed to reduce labor and material costs compared to traditional framing methods.
The time-proven preengineered solutions allow architects and designers to control the finished aesthetic and achieve their design intent. Contractors benefit from a faster installation using engineered, modular components complete with stab connections, intersection routs, and hanger wire holes.
The ability of the system to service all drywall grid ceiling needs, ranging from flat and curved ceilings to corridors, soffits, clouds, and transitions is the reason the system is called FrameAll Drywall Grid. FrameAll Drywall Grid products are also part of the Sustain portfolio and meet the highest sustainability compliance standards in the industry today.
Kirei Ink Panels
by Kirei
Kirei announced the launch of Kirei Ink, custom-printed acoustic recycled PET panels and products that speak volumes without making a sound.
Available with a curated library of 48 prints over four collections, Kirei Ink delivers endless customization possibilities through colors, patterns, graphics, and materials. From spectacular statement walls to custom-matched colors, designers will make rooms sound as good as they look with designs as original as their clients.
Kirei Ink is printed on PET felt panels made from 60% post-consumer recycled PET with numerous environmental certifications, including Declare Label (Red List Free), HPD, and Low-VOC. Kirei Ink panels are printed using water-soluble, Greenguard certified PROGRAPHIC UV ink. The LED inks contain less than .03% volatile organic compounds, are void of heavy metals, and contain up to 50% monomers and oligomers naturally derived from renewable resources, such as plants and biomass. Kirei Ink panels are manufactured to abut with no trimming.
Waterworld Panels
by Chemetal
Chemetal introduced Waterworld panels with designs that expand interior spaces playing with light in a softer, more diffused way. The textures are optimal for feature walls, backgrounds, and ceiling panels in all kinds of spaces. Waterworld is an embossed metal design available on most of Chemetal’s solid aluminum designs. Made in-house by pressing a stylized water effect pattern into anodized aluminum, this design can be produced on over 35 solid metal designs.
Chemetal is a collection of metal designs and laminates for interior spaces. Producing designs by deeply brushing, aging, and adding patina, the panels are created with a manufacturing consistency.
Waterworld is also available on Architectural Metals and Deeply Brushed designs. Chemetal’s Waterworld is a versatile and dynamic metal design for interior spaces of all kinds.
Many of Chemetal’s designs are made from aluminum, one of the most recycled materials on the planet, and qualify for LEED. Additionally, Chemetal is providing the community with sustainable materials.
Arrow RevealCut Ceiling Tile Cutter
by Arrow Fastener
Arrow Fastener’s Arrow RevealCut is a new all-in-one precision workstation that allows ceiling installation professionals to cut acoustic ceiling tiles in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost with precise results, minimal waste, and fewer job site accidents.
Arrow’s proprietary design makes RevealCut a significant innovation in ceiling tile cutting history. The product changes how hundreds of thousands of acoustic ceiling tiles are cut every day by eliminating the need to cut ceiling tiles with a straight edge and a utility knife and delivering up to 80% in labor savings.
RevealCut is available in two convenient sizes: one for two-foot tiles and a larger version for up to four-foot tiles. The workstation cuts 98% of all common ceiling tile sizes with ease and efficiency by using an integrated precision-cutting blade system to cut factory-grade profiled edges. The proprietary cutting blades are the first blades designed specifically for cutting ceiling tiles and can cut 200 times before needing a replacement blade.