Ceilings & Walls Product Focus

FrameAll Drywall Grid

by Armstrong

Armstrong Ceiling and Wall Solutions’ FrameAll Drywall Grid is a preengineered drywall ceiling suspension system that is up to three times faster to install than traditional track and channel framing. FrameAll drywall suspended grid solutions are also designed to reduce labor and material costs compared to traditional framing methods.

The time-proven preengineered solutions allow architects and designers to control the finished aesthetic and achieve their design intent. Contractors benefit from a faster installation using engineered, modular components complete with stab connections, intersection routs, and hanger wire holes.

The ability of the system to service all drywall grid ceiling needs, ranging from flat and curved ceilings to corridors, soffits, clouds, and transitions is the reason the system is called FrameAll Drywall Grid. FrameAll Drywall Grid products are also part of the Sustain portfolio and meet the highest sustainability compliance standards in the industry today.