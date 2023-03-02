Johnson Controls Metasys Controller Provides Optimal IAQ

Johnson Controls announced the release of the Metasys CCM09090 Critical Environment Controller. The CCM09090 is a room-level controller that provides precise control of temperature, humidity, and air handlers for spaces like complex labs with multiple fume hoods and healthcare facilities.

The CCM09090 enables users to control room pressure, temperature, humidity, and air handlers with proportional–integral–derivative (PID) processing times 3.75 times faster than standard applications and analog input refresh rates that are 10 times faster than standard applications.

The CCM09090 continuously evaluates and responds to changing airflow and room conditions allowing facility managers and safety officers to consistently meet required critical environment standards set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE), and the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP). Facility managers can also achieve energy savings with unoccupied space setbacks by reducing air changes and optimizing room temperature.

The CCM09090 is BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) listed and certified as a BACnet Advanced Application Controller (B-AAC). The controller is available as a standalone controller, panel-mounted, or factory-mounted on a Venturi valve to provide convenience and meet varying facility needs.

The CCM09090’s faster mechanical response rates enable the controller to respond quickly to changes in pressure caused from doors opening in busy hospitals or fume hood sash movement in laboratories. The controller also provides 18 communication points to equip input/output flexibility.

The CCM09090 includes pre-engineered Controller Configuration Tool (CCT) applications for pressure and volumetric offset with pressure override to minimize engineering time and ensure standardization. Within the CCT applications, the controller contains pre-engineered .caf files to help users save time on programming. The .caf files are easily cloned so that they can be pushed out to all devices, making commissioning large projects faster and easier. In addition, an expansion module is also available for use with secondary parameters ideal for large spaces.

