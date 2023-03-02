A Spotlight On 5 Successful Building Projects

Business/Professional Services – Brown & Brown HQ

Brown & Brown, Inc., the fifth-largest insurance broker in the U.S., unveiled its new 11-story, 225,000-sq.-ft. headquarters in Daytona Beach, FL.

“We think it’s going to do a tremendous amount for the downtown community as well as the broader area,” says Andy Watts, Brown & Brown’s executive vice president, CFO and treasurer. “We’re very excited about what this means for the community.”

Designed by RS&H, the new headquarters can accommodate up to 900 employees (or teammates, as the company says), and is designed to handle an increase in workforce levels and help recruit top talent to the area.

Not only will the new headquarters be able to handle the growth, but RS&H designed the building with both aesthetic and practical considerations to attract new teammates to the company.

“We wanted to keep the space consistent from floor to floor,” says RS&H senior project manager Kris Bolt. “You’ll have centralized elevators, restrooms, conference areas and even break spaces. There is also a lot of flexibility in spaces, such as the café and commons area —which can be utilized all day, not just during the lunch hour. “You don’t see a lot of single-function spaces.”

The new Brown & Brown headquarters includes the high-rise office building, related site work, and a 700-car surface parking lot. The office building features curved glass walls that offer unobstructed views of the Halifax River. Building core elements, including elevators, staircases, and other infrastructure, are located inboard to the west with deep, open floor plates to give every teammate an eastern 180-degree water view.

The open floor plan with few exterior offices gives teammates a chance to take advantage of the building’s proximity to the water—the neighboring Riverfront Esplanade, Halifax River, and the Atlantic Ocean. The clear, coastal views can be taken in from almost anywhere inside the building. The RS&H design team utilized a curtain wall system with five different glass infills: clear, insulated glass, shadowbox glass, insulated metal panels, and louvers. Even the restrooms have natural light pouring in through the opaque glass.

“This facility is a centerpiece for Brown & Brown and serves as a location to train our teammates and share our culture,” Brown said. “The open design helps facilitate collaboration and new ways of working for our teammates.”