To honor Environmental Services (EVS) Technicians who keep hospitals and healthcare facilities clean, Cintas Corporation has opened nominations for its 2024 C.A.P.E. Awards (Cleaning to Advance the Patient Experience) through August 12.

The C.A.P.E. Awards celebrate EVS staff in acute and long-term care facilities who are at the frontline of patient care. They provide clean and safe facilities for healthcare workers, patients, residents and visitors across the U.S. and Canada. The public can nominate heroic EVS technicians who play critical roles in cleaning and sanitizing healthcare facilities to eliminate viruses, germs and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

“EVS staff play a vital role in infection control, but their hard work often goes unnoticed,” said Chad Poeppelmeier, Cintas Vice President of Healthcare. “We’re proud to honor these unsung heroes who display empathy and courage and spend countless hours cleaning and maintaining spaces to prevent infection. These employees help lead the charge on keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

When the nomination period closes, a panel of Cintas representatives will evaluate nominations based on their compelling nature and the quality of service and dedication of the nominee. The panel will select 10 winners: Each will receive a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation to their healthcare institution or a charity of choice on their behalf. Winners will also receive a Rubbermaid cleaning cart and a scholarship to attend one of the Association for the Health Care Environment’s (AHE) (CHEST, CSCT, CNACC) signature series, Train the Trainer programs.

During the 2023 C.A.P.E. Awards, Cintas received more than 500 nominations, out of which 10 award winners were selected for their impeccable motivation, reliability, adaptability and commitment to supporting clinical staff and other teams. Visit the Hall of Fame page to view the list of previous winners.