2023 ASID FOCUS Diversity Award Winner (Image provided by Perkins & Will—Family Tree Clinic)

The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) released its 2025 Trends Outlook report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the evolving forces shaping the interior design landscape. Addressing changes in lifestyles, wellness, technology, the workforce, and the economy, the report explores a growing focus on creating environments that inspire joy, foster well-being, and harmonize sustainability with timeless craftsmanship. From neuro-inclusive design and multigenerational workforce dynamics to the integration of smart technologies and outdoor living, these trends are redefining the future of interior spaces in an era of rapid change.

Predictions for the year ahead include analysis of the workforce’s emphasis on multigenerational collaboration and alternative education pathways, the redefinition of family life, and the incorporation of design elements that evoke joy, among others:

Multigenerational Workforce : Gen Z is reshaping the workplace with entrepreneurial ambition and a rejection of traditional career paths, prompting businesses to adapt. While many Gen Z professionals pursue opportunities in the Internet economy, a significant portion is also facing financial challenges and living paycheck to paycheck. With 75% of Gen Z planning to start their own business, this generation is bringing innovative energy to leadership. The complexities of a multigenerational workforce that now includes Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z, is requiring businesses to navigate different work styles, while trends like reverse mentoring highlight the need for workplaces to bridge generational gaps and align diverse values.

The report also details trends impacting market sectors in 2025, highlighting the effects of these trends in both residential and commercial spaces:

Mixing Styles & Cultural Narratives : Timeless craftsmanship and nostalgia are making a comeback, with designers incorporating historical elements, vintage furnishings, and handcrafted details into modern spaces. This blending of styles reflects a growing consumer demand for sustainable, long-lasting designs that tell unique stories. From trims and tassels to antique furniture and vintage pieces, these elements are finding new life in modern spaces, offering both a personal touch and a commitment to the reduction of waste through reuse.

The final section of the ASID report provides insight on trends impacting the business side of interior design and how practices are expected to shift in 2025: