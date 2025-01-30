Contact Us

2025 ASID Report Explores Adaptable Interior Design Trends

The ASID report examines evolving societal factors and explores how their changes may impact interior design in the coming year.

Family Tree Clinic
2023 ASID FOCUS Diversity Award Winner (Image provided by Perkins & Will—Family Tree Clinic)

The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) released its 2025 Trends Outlook report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the evolving forces shaping the interior design landscape. Addressing changes in lifestyles, wellness, technology, the workforce, and the economy, the report explores a growing focus on creating environments that inspire joy, foster well-being, and harmonize sustainability with timeless craftsmanship. From neuro-inclusive design and multigenerational workforce dynamics to the integration of smart technologies and outdoor living, these trends are redefining the future of interior spaces in an era of rapid change.

Predictions for the year ahead include analysis of the workforce’s emphasis on multigenerational collaboration and alternative education pathways, the redefinition of family life, and the incorporation of design elements that evoke joy, among others:

  • Multigenerational Workforce: Gen Z is reshaping the workplace with entrepreneurial ambition and a rejection of traditional career paths, prompting businesses to adapt. While many Gen Z professionals pursue opportunities in the Internet economy, a significant portion is also facing financial challenges and living paycheck to paycheck. With 75% of Gen Z planning to start their own business, this generation is bringing innovative energy to leadership. The complexities of a multigenerational workforce that now includes Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z, is requiring businesses to navigate different work styles, while trends like reverse mentoring highlight the need for workplaces to bridge generational gaps and align diverse values. 
  • Neuro-inclusive Design: With well-being taking center stage, interior design is evolving to support mental, physical, and emotional health in both residential and commercial spaces. Designers are collaborating with experts in neuroscience to create environments that positively influence brain function and behavior. Consumer priorities are shifting toward toxin-free materials and wellness-driven features like circadian-friendly lighting that promotes better sleep and overall health. This focus on neuro-inclusive design underscores the growing connection between spaces and personal well-being. 

The report also details trends impacting market sectors in 2025, highlighting the effects of these trends in both residential and commercial spaces: 

  • Mixing Styles & Cultural Narratives: Timeless craftsmanship and nostalgia are making a comeback, with designers incorporating historical elements, vintage furnishings, and handcrafted details into modern spaces. This blending of styles reflects a growing consumer demand for sustainable, long-lasting designs that tell unique stories. From trims and tassels to antique furniture and vintage pieces, these elements are finding new life in modern spaces, offering both a personal touch and a commitment to the reduction of waste through reuse.
  • Outdoor Integration: The focus on well-being continues to inspire seamless connections between indoor and outdoor spaces. Outdoor kitchens, dining areas, living areas, and biophilic design features are fostering deeper connections with nature while promoting social engagement. Innovations in materials, such as textiles that combine outdoor durability with indoor aesthetics, are enhancing the functionality and appeal of these hybrid spaces.

The final section of the ASID report provides insight on trends impacting the business side of interior design and how practices are expected to shift in 2025:

  • Smart Technology and Artificial Intelligence: With the advancements in technology, living facilities, and commercial spaces are enhanced with personalized, time-efficient, and sustainable features. Energy-efficient appliances and smart home technology are seamlessly integrated into both new construction and retrofits, making ultramodern residences more accessible. In commercial spheres—such as hospitality, dining, and retail—advances in technology, including AI and automation are revolutionizing the industry and enhancing both productivity and personalized guest services.
