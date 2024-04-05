4.8 Earthquake Shakes East Coast: Strongest In 250 Years

This morning, residents along the U.S. East Coast experienced something unusual for that part of the world: A 4.8 earthquake. While not considered a major earthquake, the temblor with an epicenter near Lebanon, NJ is the strongest recorded in the Northeast in over a decade, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). A second, smaller earthquake (2.0 magnitude) hit the region less than two hours later, according to USGS.

Did The Earthquake Damage Your Facility?

While the sensation of the ground moving is hard to miss, earthquake damage to a building can go unnoticed: it can mimic regular wear and tear, or may be located in rarely used rooms or spaces. Even if you don’t notice it right away, your facilities may have sustained damage from the earthquake, or any aftershocks that occur.

With that in mind, it’s important to take a second look, as “hidden” damage could pose major structural or safety hazards. Here are 15 steps that will help you spot any earthquake damage, courtesy of FEMA: