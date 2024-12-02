$43M In Tax Credits Will Revitalize 10 Iowa Historic Buildings

“Historic buildings are tangible symbols of a community’s past, and repurposing these gems creates such character-rich spaces for new opportunities,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. “In addition, these projects often serve as a catalyst for the redevelopment of a block, a street or a district.”

The Historic Preservation Tax Credit program provides a state income tax credit to projects that rehabilitate underused or vacant historic buildings while maintaining the historic character-defining features that enhance neighborhoods and communities. Work completed on buildings must meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.