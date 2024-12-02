Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Building Design & Construction

$43M In Tax Credits Will Revitalize 10 Iowa Historic Buildings

Historic Preservation Tax Credit program supports the rehabilitation of underused or vacant historic buildings, while maintaining the historic features that enhance neighborhoods, communities.

Through its Historic Preservation Tax Credit program, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) has awarded more than $43 million to help transform 10 underutilized historic buildings across the state.

“Historic buildings are tangible symbols of a community’s past, and repurposing these gems creates such character-rich spaces for new opportunities,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. “In addition, these projects often serve as a catalyst for the redevelopment of a block, a street or a district.”

The Historic Preservation Tax Credit program provides a state income tax credit to projects that rehabilitate underused or vacant historic buildings while maintaining the historic character-defining features that enhance neighborhoods and communities. Work completed on buildings must meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

“Historic buildings are tangible symbols of a community’s past, and repurposing these gems creates such character-rich spaces for new opportunities.”

— Debi Durham, Director,
IEDA/Iowa Finance Authority

The most recent application round opened in January with approximately $43 million available for awards. IEDA received 13 applications requesting more than $63 million in tax credits. Projects are scored based on readiness, financing and local support and participation.

Historic Preservation Tax Credit, Historic Buildings
In Muscatine, KENT Corporation plans to renovate McKee Plaza into offices for its Precision Foods and Pet Group employees. Above, KENT Precision Foods Group President Mike Eversmeyer tours a group of employees through the historic button factory. (Photo: KENT)

This round of awards will help to enhance historic buildings across the state, including:

  • Des Moines: The first 15 floors of the Financial Center, a 25-story downtown skyscraper that once was Iowa’s tallest, will be renovated, with office space converted into 190 apartments. The ground floor will offer a restaurant, café, lobby, mail, and bike storage areas, while a business center, skywalk access, a fitness center, a clubroom, a rooftop deck, pool amenities, and a dog park are planned for the second, third, and fourth floors. Level 2 charging stations will service at least four electric vehicles (EVs).
  • Dubuque: Constructed in 1907 as the second location of Roshek Brothers Co. Department Store, this four-story building will feature commercial space on the first floor, with 36 market-rate residential apartments on the upper floors.
  • Muscatine: KENT Corp., headquartered in Muscatine, is expanding into the former McKee Button Co., a three-story brick structure that was once known as the world’s largest freshwater pearl button factory. McKee Plaza will include 27 offices, 60 open offices, six meeting rooms, a research kitchen, a presentation kitchen, collaboration and lounge areas, and an employee fitness area.
  • Sioux City: East High Lofts will redevelop the century-old East Junior High School building into modern, energy-efficient apartments. One- to four-bedroom units will serve individuals and families with low to moderate incomes, with five units set aside for those at risk of homelessness. In addition, shared spaces will include a community room, a fitness center, and outdoor recreational areas.
Read more about historic buildings and adaptive reuse on Facility Executive.

Building Design & Construction, Economic Development, Facilities Management, FacilityBlog, Featured, Professional Development, Workplace & Interiors

adaptive reuse, Community Development, Construction, Des Moines, Dubuque, Historic buildings, Historic Preservation Tax Credit, Iowa, Muscatine, Rehabilitation, Sioux City, Tax Credits, Underused Historic Buildings

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Overhead Door Brand Launches Air Curtain Option For 991 RapidFlex Commercial Doors

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon