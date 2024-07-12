Multi-Surface Cleaners

By Pine-Sol

Pine-Sol’s new and improved line of Multi-Surface Cleaners have been reformulated to deliver more cleaning power per bottle with less packaging waste for a more effective and efficient clean. With a new citric-acid based formula, Pine-Sol Scented Cleaners, including Lemon Fresh, Lavender Clean, and Sparkling Wave, now offer 5x better cleaning efficacy than the previous formula when used full strength vs. previous Pine-Sol Scented formula on soap scum. The unique combination of citric acid active with optimized surfactants removes tough grease and grime on a wide variety of surfaces, without leaving a sticky residue behind. The fragrances have also been optimized to deliver long-lasting clean scents. Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner, Original Pine disinfects both full strength and diluted and kills 99.9% of germs including cold and flu viruses, the virus that causes COVID-19, RSV, Norovirus and more. Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaners deliver maximum versatility by effectively cleaning, degreasing, and deodorizing in one step. The new cleaners can be used facility wide as they are safe when used as directed on most hard, nonporous surfaces including floors, tables, toilets, and more.