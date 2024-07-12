Compiled by Facility Executive Staff
From the June 2024 Issue
From waste receptacles to cleaning products, this selection of facility cleaning products will help your facilities management team keep your buildings spotless.
32- and 44-Gallon Waste Receptacles
By ABCO Cleaning Products
ABCO Cleaning Products released 32- and 44-gallon waste receptacles. Designed to handle larger volumes of waste, these receptacles can be used in almost any facility ranging from commercial kitchens to sporting venues. The 32- and 44-gallon waste receptacles feature six airflow channels strategically placed to combat the vacuum effect, easing liner removal. Constructed from UV-treated plastic, it is color-fade and crush-resistant. The receptacles also feature a durable ergonomic handle, snap-locking lids and convenient bottom-hand holds for effortless lifting. Reinforced ribbing on the base enhances durability against rough surface dragging. The new dolly, crafted from durable high-density polyethylene, features five non-marking casters for maximum maneuverability. Designed for commercial use, it can support up to 250 pounds and effortlessly handles waste receptacles ranging from 20 to 55 gallons, making moving waste easy for cleaning professionals.
SC550 Walk-Behind Scrubber
By Nilfisk
Nilfisk’s SC550 walk-behind scrubber tackles tough cleaning jobs while optimizing the use of water, energy, and detergent. Based on internal studies, it is 28% more energy efficient than previous models and uses up to 40% less water and 60% less detergent, compared to machines without similar technology. Its ergonomic design makes it comfortable for the operator, and efficient use of resources makes it gentle on the planet. It features user-friendly controls and an intuitive interface that makes operation smooth and natural. Colored touchpoints indicate where users should interact for efficient maintenance. The SC550 features an adjustable steering column that adapts to the user’s size and smart presets that users can customize to their language and skill level. Nilfisk developed the SC550 scrubber based on customer insights to help organizations optimize cleaning processes through user-centric design, intuitive operation and sustainable technology. Available in the U.S. and Canada in the fall of 2024.
Oxivir Three 64
By Diversey
Diversey added Oxivir Three 64 to its leading Oxivir product line. Oxivir Three 64 is a new one-step, hospital disinfectant cleaner that is bactericidal, virucidal, and fungicidal all in three minutes at a 1:64 dilution. With more than 70 disinfectant claims, it now leads Diversey’s concentrate lineup of Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP) dilution control products, making it fast, effective, responsible, and sustainable. Designed for healthcare environments, the solution is tough enough to clean and disinfect surfaces and equipment in one pass while being gentle on staff and surfaces. It is nonirritating to skin and eyes, requires no personal protective equipment and is compatible with most common healthcare surfaces and equipment. In addition to being effective as a one-step, multi-surface, multipurpose disinfectant cleaner, Oxivir Three 64 is an EPA-approved soft surface sanitizer. Like products in the Oxivir line, Oxivir Three 64 in use has the best possible safety rating (category IV).
Multi-Surface Cleaners
By Pine-Sol
Pine-Sol’s new and improved line of Multi-Surface Cleaners have been reformulated to deliver more cleaning power per bottle with less packaging waste for a more effective and efficient clean. With a new citric-acid based formula, Pine-Sol Scented Cleaners, including Lemon Fresh, Lavender Clean, and Sparkling Wave, now offer 5x better cleaning efficacy than the previous formula when used full strength vs. previous Pine-Sol Scented formula on soap scum. The unique combination of citric acid active with optimized surfactants removes tough grease and grime on a wide variety of surfaces, without leaving a sticky residue behind. The fragrances have also been optimized to deliver long-lasting clean scents. Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner, Original Pine disinfects both full strength and diluted and kills 99.9% of germs including cold and flu viruses, the virus that causes COVID-19, RSV, Norovirus and more. Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaners deliver maximum versatility by effectively cleaning, degreasing, and deodorizing in one step. The new cleaners can be used facility wide as they are safe when used as directed on most hard, nonporous surfaces including floors, tables, toilets, and more.
CLR PRO MAX Industrial Descaler
By Jelmar, LLC
Jelmar, LLC’s CLR PRO MAX Industrial Descaler is an industrial cleaner specifically engineered to deliver faster, deeper results, and dissolve and eliminate scale and rust build up from drains and industrial equipment that heats and cools liquids. The increased cleaning power and speed of CLR PRO MAX Industrial Descaler delivers improved operational efficiency of industrial equipment, resulting in overall improved energy consumption and utility savings. It achieves this by reducing buildup, which, if present, is known to block water flow, cause pressure drops, and reduce heat transfer efficiency, resulting in the equipment working harder for longer. CLR PRO MAX Industrial Descaler boasts the capability to help restore equipment to peak condition, ultimately preserving and prolonging the lifespan of costly industrial machinery. The product is suitable for a wide range of applications from heat exchangers, cooling towers, die cast lines, quench tanks, evaporators, chillers, wastewater buildup, radiators, dishwashers, and urinals