5 Innovative Bird And Pest Control Solutions

Compiled by Facility Executive Staff
From the August 2024 Issue
From bird and rodent repellents to mosquito control, this selection of bird and pest control solutions will help keep your facility free from all sorts of annoying and dangerous pests.
Optical Gel
By Bird-X, Inc.
Optical Gel by Bird-X, Inc. is a harm-free, multi-sensory bird repellent that deters birds using sight, smell and touch. The disks use birds’ enhanced visual acuity and ability to perceive UV-light to create the illusion of fire or smoke, driving pest birds to relocate and find a safer alternative to perch and roost. Optical Gel also uses peppermint oil and citronella, scents that birds dislike, and a sticky texture to make the treated area undesirable to pest birds.
The gel is made with agar and beeswax, making this product all-natural and eco-friendly, and maintains its deterrent properties for up to four years, providing sustained bird control solutions.
The disks are designed for discrete display and hassle-free installation, being only 2-½’’. diameter and ¼’’ tall. The gel can be installed for various indoor and outdoor surfaces, including ledges, sills, and beams, with an adhesive, a magnet base, or zip ties.
CAD3ET All-Weather BLOX
By Bell Laboratories
CAD3ET All-Weather BLOX combines proven palatability and weatherability to eliminate rodent infestations. Containing the active ingredient cholecalciferol, or vitamin D3, the 20-gram BLOX are effective against anti-coagulant-resistant rats and mice.
After placing the small BLOX in the pest-control desired area, the shape of the block entices rodents. The multiple edges on CAD3ET BLOX appeal to a rodent’s desire to gnaw, and a hole in the center of the BLOX allows technicians to place them on bait securing rods in tamper-resistant bait stations, making for easy removal and installation. This new D3 formulation is durable, weatherable, and resists mold and moisture, so it can be used indoors and out. CAD3ET All-Weather BLOX is sold in an 18-pound pail.
InvisiDye UV Marker
By Avian Controls
InvisiDye UV Marker is a non-lethal UV (ultra violet) marker training tool that keeps birds away from treated grass, plants, and landscaping. This marker training tool pairs with Avian Migrate Goose and Bird Repellent, a non-lethal liquid bird repellent that irritates a bird’s pain centers, creating an unpleasant sensation and teaches birds to avoid grass, plants and landscaped areas that have been treated and to seek other locations.
The solution works by visually training birds to associate irritation with an area treated with a UV marker. Geese and other birds can see UV light waves (200-400mm), which allows them to see a portion of light spectrum that is invisible to the human eye. To make the application solution, mix 1/2 oz. of InvisiDye UV Marker with a 6.5 oz. of Avian Migrate per gallon of water. Treat areas where birds feed, roost or congregate.
Temprid Dust
By Envu
By combining two modes of action in a light silica aerogel formulation, Temprid Dust provides quick knockdown of bed bugs and other indoor pests, including pyrethroid-resistant strains, on contact, in hard-to-reach areas.
Temprid Dust contains two active ingredients, beta-cyfluthrin (pyrethroid) and the all-new flupyradifurone (butenolide), both of which have a unique mode of action and are amended on a silica aerogel carrier (the delivery system). This formulation is light, making it ideal for hard-to-reach areas and precise insect contact, and can last for years in dry, undisturbed environments. The product can be particularly useful for treating hard-to-reach areas where other dusts and liquid solutions fall short, such as electrical outlets, baseboards, cracks and crevices, and other hidden spots where bed bugs reside.
In addition to bed bugs, Temprid Dust can be used to control cockroaches, ants, spiders and other indoor pests.
SKEETER WEEPER
By Creeper Defeater
Creeper Defeater’s SKEETER WEEPER pest control collection provides effective and eco-friendly solutions against mosquitoes, wasps, fleas, ticks, flies, gnats, aphids, and more.
The SKEETER WEEPER Smart Mosquito+ Fogging/Misting System offers a comprehensive, outdoor pest control solution. The system’s powerful misting and fogging capabilities disperse the kid-, pet-, garden-, and honeybee-friendly repellent in outdoor areas prone to pests. It’s also compatible with a Smart App control for iPhone and Android, making for a quick setup and easy control.
The line also offers the SKEETER WEEPER Refill Gallon, ensuring that customers never run out of their natural repellent solution. Convenient refill delivery is available, providing continuous mosquito control without interruption.
Lastly, for personal protection against mosquitoes and other pests, the SKEETER WEEPER On-body Spray provides a portable and safe solution. Featuring therapeutic-grade Lemon Balm Oil, Frankincense Resin Oil, Cedarwood Oil, and Rose Oil, this formula is free from toxic ingredients and provides for on-the-go defense.