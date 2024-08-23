5 Innovative Bird And Pest Control Solutions

Optical Gel

By Bird-X, Inc.



Optical Gel by Bird-X, Inc. is a harm-free, multi-sensory bird repellent that deters birds using sight, smell and touch. The disks use birds’ enhanced visual acuity and ability to perceive UV-light to create the illusion of fire or smoke, driving pest birds to relocate and find a safer alternative to perch and roost. Optical Gel also uses peppermint oil and citronella, scents that birds dislike, and a sticky texture to make the treated area undesirable to pest birds.

The gel is made with agar and beeswax, making this product all-natural and eco-friendly, and maintains its deterrent properties for up to four years, providing sustained bird control solutions.

The disks are designed for discrete display and hassle-free installation, being only 2-½’’. diameter and ¼’’ tall. The gel can be installed for various indoor and outdoor surfaces, including ledges, sills, and beams, with an adhesive, a magnet base, or zip ties.