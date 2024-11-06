5 Innovative EV Charging Solutions

Compiled by Facility Executive Staff

From the October 2024 Issue

T his assortment of five electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and related equipment offer safe, convenient, and efficient options for your facility’s employees and vistors to charge up their EVs.

Supernova 220 By Wallbox Chargers

The Supernova 220 is designed to charge an EV at up to 220 kW, or two EVs simultaneously at up to 110 kW each. This means that it can fully charge a passenger EV up to 100 miles in as little as eight minutes.

This new product from Wallbox Chargers ensures that charge point operators can install the most appropriate power model for every site. The Supernova 220 services both low and high-voltage EVs while optimizing space, due to its high-power density. Its metering windows, prominently displayed below the touchscreen and DC metering options, ensure that the charger fully complies with the latest AFIR regulations without needing any accessories.

The sleek yet distinct design of the Supernova 220 also allows for custom branding and fits well in public and visible locations such as car parks, shopping centers, and dealerships.

FEV150 By Fluke

Fluke’s FEV150 is an EV simulator that streamlines testing and troubleshooting for Level 1 and Level 2 EVSE AC charging stations, allowing technicians to safely run functionality tests on EVSE equipment without having to connect to an EV. The handheld unit is engineered to streamline the maintenance workflow of charging stations and facilitate efficient, comprehensive repairs, safety tests, and data documentation. It works for contractors, electricians, operators, and managers in both commercial and public settings.

The FEV150 features all-in-one testing for AC EV charging stations in one device, providing analysis on auto control pilot, waveform, and more. The device includes built-in test plans for streamlined maintenance and troubleshooting to keep its interface user-friendly. Visual indicators quicken testing speeds and simplify the analysis, while Bluetooth integration enables quick reporting. The Protective Earth pre-test ensures voltage safety, along with GFCI tests for 6 mA and 20 mA circuits, along with SAE J1772 compliance.

UFC 500 Charger By Delta

Delta’s UFC 500 is a 500kW DC Ultra-fast EV Charger that can provide power to one heavy-duty electric vehicle at 460 kW power within two hours. In public charging applications, the UFC 500 can simultaneously charge two modern EVs with up to 250 kW each.

In addition to heavy-duty vehicles, the UFC 500 is suited to a broad spectrum of passenger EVs and charging applications in fleet, depot, logistic, industrial, and public charging installations. Its power module utilizes silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor technology, a compound of silicon and carbon, to ensure high overall conversion efficiency, a relatively low volume, and a small footprint.

Designed for complete system integration, the UFC 500 simplifies setup and management. Its all-weather exterior design meets IP55 and IK10 standards, ensuring high service availability, even in demanding conditions. It also features integrated cable management and credit card payment solutions, facilitating easy deployment for operators while providing convenient payment options for end-users.

Schneider Charge Pro By Schneider Electric

The Schneider Charge Pro Level 2 AC Commercial Electric Vehicle Charger offers durability, a fast setup, and integrated support for commercial EV charging. Engineered to deliver energy-efficient and sustainable charging for commercial fleets, workplaces, and destination venues, the charging system caters to a wide range of industries.

The charger is built with an aluminum back enclosure for enhanced durability, plug-and-charge capability, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and cellular connection options. It comes plug-and-charge-hardware-ready with ISO 15118-2 communication in addition to a 25’ long cable to provide easier access to vehicles.

The Schneider Charge Pro includes a pre-configured EV Connect network management system, easy mount bracket, 48A or 80A derateable options, and a back and bottom conduit entry for simpler installation. The charging system also offers remote station monitoring to detect and triage issues before they become service calls, as well as 24/7 technical support for businesses and EV drivers for faster issue resolution and greater charger uptime.

Omni Port By ChargePoint

The ChargePoint Omni Port connection ensures any EV can charge in any parking space, regardless of its connector type, and without any additional cables.

Omni Port eliminates the hassle of carrying an adapter for EV drivers. It is designed with all makes of vehicles in mind, built into ChargePoint AC and DC charging architecture, featuring cable management that reaches a charge port regardless of its location on the vehicle. Compatible with the ChargePoint app and credit card payment, Omni Port enables full support for vehicles with 800-volt architecture—ensuring max charging speeds for sustained periods of time.

Omni Port can be retrofitted onto ChargePoint CP6000 and Express Plus Power Link 2000 models at a nominal cost. ChargePoint’s modular hardware design allows station owners to upgrade instead of replacing their chargers, swapping minimal components, as quickly as possible.