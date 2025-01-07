5 Workplace Safety Resolutions For 2025

T he most productive businesses create a thriving environment where employees feel safe, valued, and protected, and a new year is the perfect time to reflect and set intentions for a safer and healthier workplace. With that in mind, here are five workplace safety resolutions to prioritize in 2025, courtesy of Pinnacol Assurance:

1. Commit To Measurable Safety Goals

It’s common to make a new year’s resolution only to have that commitment falter three weeks into January. This year, increase your chance of success by setting specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) safety goals.

Instead of simply aiming to reduce accidents, commit to “reducing slips, trips, and falls by 50% by Q3 2025.” Then develop tactics like purchasing slip-resistant mats and teaching staff to walk like a penguin. This approach allows you to take specific actions, track progress, and celebrate successes.

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Garth Irvine/Wirestock Creators)

2. Find The Right Fit For Personal Protective Equipment

Proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is crucial, but ensuring it fits correctly is equally important. This is especially vital for women and individuals with unique anatomical needs. Ill-fitting PPE can compromise safety and lead to preventable injuries.

Start the year by conducting a job hazard analysis to identify where PPE is needed, then implement a PPE assessment plan to guarantee every employee has equipment that fits properly and provides optimal protection.

3. Recognize The Power Of Mental Health

Workplace safety extends beyond physical well-being. Prioritize mental health at work by fostering a supportive environment that encourages open communication and reduces stigma.

Consider implementing initiatives like step challenges, mindfulness workshops, or employee assistance programs to promote mental wellness. Recognize that by supporting your employees with their personal challenges, you’ll improve their ability to be present at work, too.

4. Identify Trends To Stay Ahead Of The Curve

Don’t wait for an incident to occur before conducting safety training. Stay informed about industry best practices and emerging trends like OSHA’s top 10 most cited violations. Consider using AI tools to analyze your accident data and develop targeted training programs.

5. Foster A Culture Of Communication

Encourage open communication between management and employees regarding safety concerns. Regularly inspect your workplace, involve employees in safety investigations, and empower them to report hazards without fear of reprisal.