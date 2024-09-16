6 New Workplace Safety Solutions From Justrite Safety Group

Justrite Safety Group is set to showcase six cutting-edge products at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo, the world’s largest annual safety event from September 16 to 18, 2024. The new products aim to ensure the safety and well-being of workers and workplaces across various industries such as aviation, construction, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, pharmaceuticals, and more.
The new products available to view at NSC include:
- Justrite Lithium-Ion Battery Charging Safety Cabinet: A cabinet fortified with ChargeGuard technology, providing protection during battery charging and storage.
- Justrite 45 Gallon Outdoor Flammable Storage Cabinet: A robust outdoor storage solution constructed to withstand the harshest of weather conditions. Equipped with advanced safety features and FM Approval for enhanced security.
- NoTrax 526 Sani-Flex Mat: Specifically designed for food processing environments, this mat ensures optimum safety with its unique nitrile rubber compound and distinctive blue color for easy identification.
- U.S. Chemical Storage DynaLoc LTC Safety Case: A solution for transporting damaged lithium-ion batteries, offering safety features to mitigate thermal runaway events.
- Checkers 5 Channel Hi-Viz Guard Dog Cable Protectors: The cable protectors now feature enhanced visibility, ergonomics, and productivity, ensuring safety for all users.
- Checkers Hi-Viz Aircraft Wheel Chocks: Boasting SafeRay technology, these durable chocks feature high-visibility fluorescent material for enhanced safety in aviation. They are long-lasting, enduring five times longer than rubber chocks, while also providing impact absorption and weather resistance.