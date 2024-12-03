Contact Us

$80M Gift To Transform GSU’s Downtown Atlanta Campus

Largest donation in Georgia State University history will jumpstart a $107 million makeover across GSU’s downtown Atlanta footprint.

Thanks to an $80 million gift from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, Georgia State University (GSU) will soon kick off what is perhaps its largest-ever transformation project. The contribution will help fund a $107 million makeover across GSU’s downtown Atlanta footprint. With a growing student body and in anticipation of the upcoming 2026 World Cup visit, the slate of nine projects will happen just in time to reinvigorate and reimagine the campus experience.

The goal of the downtown transformation is to create safe, inviting, and comfortable spaces for the broader Atlanta community and has been described by local media outlet Urbanize Atlanta as “among the most transformative a Georgia university has ever undertaken.”

GSU Atlanta
(All images courtesy of Cooper Robertson)

The gift is the largest in Georgia State’s 111-year history, and the largest ever by the foundation to a University System of Georgia (USG) institution.

“The Woodruff Foundation, one of Georgia’s greatest philanthropic institutions and one of downtown’s most important partners, is entrusting us and our University System of Georgia colleagues to act boldly over the next two years to realize a new vision for our downtown campus,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “We are grateful for their support and for their partnership in sharing this vision for a college town downtown.”

Building Pathways For Success

The transformation of GSU’s flagship downtown Atlanta campus will put into action a recent plan by architecture and urban design firm Cooper Robertson.

The Building Pathways for Success Initiative was approved conceptually in November by the USG Board of Regents’ Committee on Real Estate and Facilities. It includes projects centered around Hurt Park and Woodruff Park, two marquee downtown greenspaces located within Georgia State’s classroom and administrative buildings. The plan calls for transforming the districts surrounding the parks into central hubs that encourage student engagement and strengthen GSU’s efforts to create safe, inviting, and comfortable spaces for the community.

Cooper Robertson partner Mike Aziz, AIA, LEED AP directed the GSU master plan with fellow Cooper Robertson partner and campus planning expert John Kirk, AIA.

“Our goal with the plan was to create connective tissues that better tie the central campus to its surroundings, addressing the dynamic town-gown relationships inherent in any urban institution,” said Aziz. “We believe these new efforts will help make Georgia State University into a whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts, and dramatically improve the downtown experience for everyone.”

Building directly on the recommendations from Cooper Robertson’s planning, the project will center on improvements in and around Hurt Park and Woodruff Park.

Plans include:

  • Expanding an existing campus greenway with an elevated plaza, enhanced walkways, and newly pedestrianized streets.
  • Creating direct connections to Hurt Park by removing an existing classroom and student service building, Sparks Hall.
  • Renovating and expanding the university’s Arts and Humanities building near Hurt Park to more closely connect to the new outdoor hub.
  • Repositioning the university’s 18-story 100 Edgewood tower into a cornerstone of the campus with new dining areas, classroom space, and outdoor gathering areas.
  • Moving a streetcar platform to better align with the Woodruff Park entrance, and closing adjacent streets to all vehicles except the streetcar.
Georgia State University
GSU Atlanta
Georgia State University

“This project will breathe new life into our downtown area and into the City of Atlanta,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (M.P.A. ’14). “We all want to make sure that downtown is brighter and more inviting. And as an alumnus of Georgia State, I want to see this campus flourish. This is a great way to connect these parks and to make sure that people have an enjoyable experience downtown.”

Read more facility management news about building design and construction on Facility Executive.

Building Design & Construction, Building Envelope, Construction, Economic Development, Facilities Management, FacilityBlog, Featured, Landscape

Atlanta, Building Pathways for Success Initiative, Construction, Cooper Robertson, Georgia, Georgia State University, Greenspaces, GSU, Hurt Park, Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, university campus, University Facilities, urban development, Woodruff Park

