$80M Gift To Transform GSU’s Downtown Atlanta Campus

The gift is the largest in Georgia State’s 111-year history, and the largest ever by the foundation to a University System of Georgia (USG) institution.

“The Woodruff Foundation, one of Georgia’s greatest philanthropic institutions and one of downtown’s most important partners, is entrusting us and our University System of Georgia colleagues to act boldly over the next two years to realize a new vision for our downtown campus,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “We are grateful for their support and for their partnership in sharing this vision for a college town downtown.”

Building Pathways For Success

The transformation of GSU’s flagship downtown Atlanta campus will put into action a recent plan by architecture and urban design firm Cooper Robertson.

The Building Pathways for Success Initiative was approved conceptually in November by the USG Board of Regents’ Committee on Real Estate and Facilities. It includes projects centered around Hurt Park and Woodruff Park, two marquee downtown greenspaces located within Georgia State’s classroom and administrative buildings. The plan calls for transforming the districts surrounding the parks into central hubs that encourage student engagement and strengthen GSU’s efforts to create safe, inviting, and comfortable spaces for the community.

Cooper Robertson partner Mike Aziz, AIA, LEED AP directed the GSU master plan with fellow Cooper Robertson partner and campus planning expert John Kirk, AIA.

“Our goal with the plan was to create connective tissues that better tie the central campus to its surroundings, addressing the dynamic town-gown relationships inherent in any urban institution,” said Aziz. “We believe these new efforts will help make Georgia State University into a whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts, and dramatically improve the downtown experience for everyone.”