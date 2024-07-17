A Closer Look: Inclusive Hygiene And Public Restrooms

Many individuals are not comfortable using a public restroom, which can negatively impact their well-being, according to new global research from Tork. This keeps them from participating in social activities (including enjoying food and drink in public), staying at a job, and feeling safe.

The Tork 2024 Insights Survey1 is a step in the Essity brand’s goal to raise awareness about inclusive hygiene in public restrooms and its work to help educate businesses on why they should provide more inclusive hygiene solutions. The research surveyed more than 6,000 end-users and 900 businesses in five countries. Tork also recently brought together senior leaders across public and private organizations in the U.S. to review the findings and discuss how to work toward comfortable access to public restrooms for as many people as possible (see sidebar).

The Public Restroom: Barriers To Hygiene

Perceptions, concerns, and needs of both restroom visitors and businesses and their ability to eliminate visible and invisible barriers to pursuing hygiene in the public restroom were the focus of the research. Barriers to restroom hygiene can impact users with cognitive and physical limitations and those experiencing changes with age, circumstances or temporary/permanent life-changing events that alter their needs. For example, users can be challenged by a range of factors including inability to access soap and hand towel dispensers, loud noises, lack of privacy or cleanliness.