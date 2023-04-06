A Critical Tool For Water Conservation

By Rich Anderson

From the April 2023 Issue

Buildings are one of the biggest burdens on water resources, consuming a large portion of our global water supply and delivering a high environmental impact. As residential, commercial, and industrial development continues to expand and water consumption soars, on-site non-potable water reuse becomes increasingly important.

A Reliable And Sustainable Solution

Most commercial buildings are built around systems that rely on water for needs such as heating, cooling, landscape irrigation, running toilets, and powering sinks. Large commercial buildings are estimated to use around 980 million gallons of water a day, which is about 2.3% of the United States’ public water supply.

This wastewater is often lost without any treatment, wasting valuable resources and money. With the increased attention on the importance of water conservation, these current water systems need to be redesigned with sustainability in mind.

On-site non-potable water reuse can be a critical tool within the built environment by greatly reducing the strain on water supplies and helping ensure a reliable and sustainable water source. Facility executives and industry professionals play a key role in advancing these water reuse systems to help create a sustainable future for communities around the world.

Here are some considerations for facility executives wanting to explore how on-site non-potable water reuse systems fit:

1. Save Money By Treating Your Own Wastewater

By collecting and treating wastewater through an on-site non-potable water reuse system, commercial buildings can significantly reduce their demand for potable water, which can be costly to treat and supply. According to the U.S. Water Alliance and The Water Research Foundation, non-potable water reuse systems can result in savings of up to 75% total potable water use in commercial buildings.

The implementation of these systems would eliminate the need to pay for treated potable water since on-site reclaimed water can be used for non-drinking or non-culinary purposes, such as irrigation, toilet flushing, floor drain trap primers, and similar types of applications.

2. Help Reduce The Environmental Footprint Of Buildings

By reusing treated wastewater, less fresh water is pulled from strained municipal water supplies and the amount of energy used in water treatment and distribution is reduced. This can also play a role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are associated with water treatment and distribution systems. Additionally, the amount of freshwater taken from rivers, lakes, and groundwater sources is reduced, helping those in areas facing water scarcity or droughts. By limiting the demand for freshwater resources and promoting efficient usage of water, buildings can play a pivotal role in advancing water conservation initiatives.

3. Improve the Resiliency of Buildings

Centralized water systems were originally built in the early- to mid-20th century to address the needs of rapidly growing urban populations, but they were not built for the conditions that modern cities see today. As a result, these systems sometimes struggle to adapt to rapidly changing conditions such as extreme weather events.

By incorporating on-site non-potable reuse systems, buildings can become more self-reliant and improve their ability to respond to disruptions in water supply that may come as a result of drought or other impacts of changing climates.

Building On Water Efficiency Standards

While there are many systems building owners and industry professionals can implement to promote water conservation in existing buildings, it is best to implement water efficient practices from the beginning at the construction site. There are several International Codes (I-Codes) that help address the construction, installation, alteration, and repair of on-site water reuse systems including rainwater collection and distribution systems.

The International Plumbing Code, International Residential Code, International Green Construction Code, and CSA B805/ICC 805 – Rainwater Harvesting Systems address the delivery, and to an extent, the quality of potable and non-potable water used inside and outside of buildings. The International Plumbing Code continues to build upon previously established water efficiency standards by going through a regular update process every three years.

Get In On The Action

The International Code Council, in partnership with the National Blue Ribbon Commission for On-site Non-Potable Water Systems (NBRC), is in the process of establishing a Water Reuse Working Group to support the advancement of best practices for reuse in building codes and to improve the evolution of public opinion on reusing treated wastewater.