A Holistic Approach To Workplace Injury Prevention

Adobe Stock/AiHRG Design – Generated With AI

By Ann Wyatt

Addressing injuries is crucial in any workplace—but what if they could be prevented in the first place? No matter the industry, every workplace should clearly articulated protocols when it comes to handling injuries, whether it be from sudden accidents or developed over time due to repetitive motion. What some workplaces lack is a comprehensive plan for preventing those injuries from the start.

As the old saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. In this case, a comprehensive plan that’s tailored to individual employees is far better than costs related to reduced productivity, healthcare expenses, and employee dissatisfaction. To prevent workplace injuries, more companies are embracing a holistic approach that includes programs to support mental health, weight, flexibility, nutrition, and strength.

The goal is to prevent musculoskeletal (MSK) issues and help employees move without pain or tension, which means helping employees work in safer, healthier ways. Even focusing on simple changes can result in drastic improvements when it comes to cutting down on workplace injuries.

Taking A Holistic View Of Well-Being Vs. Medical Solutions

Some companies focus on injury prevention as a medical issue that needs to be solved, which can sometimes work. However, taking a more holistic approach to well-being that considers elements like mental health, weight, flexibility and strength can work wonders for employees.

People can be incur injuries in numerous ways; all of which need to be accounted for in a prevention plan. Facility executives need to consider these different type of injuries and implement programs and services that support the whole person.

Some of these injury prevention and treatment programs include:

Early intervention, ergonomics, and lineside coaching can help address signs and symptoms early to prevent further escalation, progression, or recurrence.

can help address signs and symptoms early to prevent further escalation, progression, or recurrence. Work conditioning programs can help acclimate employees to the physical demands of the job.

can help acclimate employees to the physical demands of the job. Pre-shift warm-ups and mid-shift stretching can help increase blood flow to the muscles and tissues and get employees’ joints ready to work.

In addition to these injury prevention and treatment programs, there are many other strategies to support overall well-being among employees:

Recovery rooms (very popular right now) can provide services from cold plunge to massage to cryotherapy.

(very popular right now) can provide services from cold plunge to massage to cryotherapy. Assisted stretching can help employees increase flexibility, range of motion, and reduce soreness.

can help employees increase flexibility, range of motion, and reduce soreness. One-on-one personal training can help employees increase strength and accountability.

can help employees increase strength and accountability. Group fitness classes featuring cardio, circuit training, and Yoga can get employees moving.

featuring cardio, circuit training, and Yoga can get employees moving. Lifestyle coaching can support physical, social and emotional health with a specific focus on weight loss and mental health support from coaches certified in mental health first aide.

can support physical, social and emotional health with a specific focus on weight loss and mental health support from coaches certified in mental health first aide. Educational classes and meet ups can cover well-being topics like nutrition, mental health, and stress management.

The Power Of Careful Observation

Most injury prevention programs kick into high gear when injury rates start ticking upward or certain job tasks seem to result in more injuries than they did in the past. The key is to observe how your employees are moving BEFORE these injuries start occurring—not after. This preemptive observation almost always yields insights on what’s really happening with employees.

Take a close look at which jobs seem to be the highest risk or what part of the company is experiencing the highest injury rate, and from there, facility managers can develop an intervention plan that will bring meaningful change.

Creating Measurable Value

Gauging how well prevention works can be tricky. How do you track issues that don’t happen, or overuse injuries that are avoided? It’s particularly challenging because prevention efforts often take time to roll out and shift a workplace toward more efficiency and safety. That said, there are some metrics that allow facility managers to help connect the dots; for example, a company can track metrics from engagement to resolution by looking at injury reports and assessing areas that need improvements.

For example, one company had a work crew that reported more than 20 injuries in a year. By implementing simple improvements that were easy for employees to implement, injuries injuries decreased 90%. Those shifts included better alignment with working postures, reducing repetitive tasks, and implementing micro breaks.

Investing In Your Workforce By Taking A Proactive Approach

A holistic approach to injury prevention is more than just responding to injuries as they arise. It’s about understanding the whole person, observing how employees work, and addressing both physical and mental factors that contribute to injury risk. By focusing on fitness and simple preventive changes, organizations can foster a safer and more productive workplace. Whether it’s introducing micro-breaks, rethinking workstation design, or incorporating body alignment techniques, these small shifts can lead to significant reductions in injury rates. The key is to remain proactive—investing in the well-being of employees now saves costs, increases satisfaction, and ensures a healthier workforce in the future.



Wyatt is the vice president and chief client success leader at HealthFitness.