By AnnMarie Martin

The post-pandemic world has left today’s educators faced with more challenges than ever before. Chronic absenteeism due to everything from economic status to neurological disabilities and their related behavior disorders are plaguing their students in record numbers. Additionally, school distress and avoidance are leaving teachers holding the bag when it comes to running their classroom in a way that works for everyone. The possibilities for outfitting that learning space in order to do so are beholden to the politics behind public vs. private settings within a district, as well as their urban, rural, or suburban locations.

“I work with designers and our dealer network to make sure they’re asking those questions when working with their schools: What are the population’s needs? Are we talking about students in a hybrid program? Mainstreamed? Self-contained?” said Patricia Cadigan, chief development officer for Artcobell, a furniture manufacturer that exclusively serves and supports K-12 educational environments.

Cadigan came out of the trenches with a resume that reads former teacher, elementary, middle, and high school principal, as well as school administrator. And one thing she has come to know for sure is that helping children with the most extreme needs helps every child in the classroom. “Then we don’t always have the need to categorize or pigeonhole.”

No matter the student’s profile or neurotype, there are so many ways to make sure everyone feels safe enough to learn to their fullest potential—and more often than not, they are hiding right within the classroom itself.

The Power Of Choice

While quiet corners or rooms and “time out” touchpoints can still have a role to play, teachers have begun to shift from the “why can’t you” attitude those spaces promote to the “how can we” approach.

“Instead of spotlighting the children who are having a hard time focusing, we try to ask ourselves what this behavior is communicating to us and how can we change the environment to better respond to it,” explained Ashley McComas, lead teacher 5th and 6th grades at Silverwood School, a registered 501(c)(3) in Poulsbo, WA. This enables students to eventually begin to self-advocate for what they need.

Problem: “It’s too bright in here for me.” Solution: Installing dimmers and lighting and shading controls; incorporating lamps; ensuring access to natural light through elevated windows that offers a connection to the outdoors, but not distracting views.

Problem: “It’s too loud in here for me.” Solution: Integrate decibel monitoring; apply acoustical ceiling tiles and treatments; smart placement of HVAC; proper door gasketing.

Problem: “This chair is too hard for me.” Solution: Flexibility of seating options from rocking to cantilever chairs, soft seating, wobble stools, or chair accessories such as exercise bands for feet; options to sit on the floor or lower to the ground.



Once students feel empowered with the solutions above, they take ownership of their space and, by extension, their learning, creating micro-environments that work for them and keep them in the classroom rather than isolated elsewhere.

“They begin to take pride in it,” explained Cadigan. She cites a 2015 study called the Holistic Evidence and Design (HEAD) Project from the University of Salford Manchester as a heavy influence on architects and designers of education spaces today, as well as on her own professional development and training she provides teachers on how to use Artcobell furniture to help students achieve their learning goals.

The HEAD Project provides useful and easily digestible checklists for both designers and teachers as clients and users, on the findings of its three areas of research, one being individualization, including aspects like ownership and flexibility. The other two are stimulation (and ensuring it’s kept at an appropriate level), and naturalness, including light, temperature, air quality, and more.

These three areas include but are not limited to:

Individualization Flexibility A more complex floor plan provides options for activity areas for younger children. A larger area, with a simpler shape, is appropriate/more flexible for older children.

Stimulation Color Light walls with a feature wall, highlighted in a brighter color, create an appropriate level of stimulation.

Naturalness Air quality A typical classroom with 30 pupils will normally need active ventilation within a 1-hour lesson. Avoiding obstructed access to all window openings is important. Sound Rubber feet on movable furniture can buffer any noise generated if maintained. Small, carpeted areas can make a positive difference in noise attenuation.



Research like this is finally making its way to the forefront. Now that some tools are available, how do educators choose the right ones, and more importantly, how should they be put together?

Keeping Bodies In Motion In The Classroom

Today’s learning space should be based on a symbiotic relationship between teacher and student that is constantly evolving, morphing, and growing, and driven in part by the reality of those elements out of its control. Once you’ve identified what those are, building your toolkit becomes more intuitive.

The hypotheses tested in The Head Project include a number of these factors:

Is there access to nature?

What’s the building’s orientation when it comes to both glazing and shading control?

Is there breakout and storage space attached to the classroom?

What’s the breadth and color of available wall space?

One element that can almost always be relied upon despite any of the above and beyond is the prioritization of movement.

“Even as adults we have a hard time sitting and need to get up and move,” said McComas. “The corporate world has met that need first, and now, it’s trickling down into education.”

Becky Rice, lead teacher for 3rd and 4th grades at Silverwood School, chose wheeled desks for her classroom, so on any given day, they can be placed into the necessary configurations.

“I wanted kids to be able to take their desks outside; or in the morning, we’re in pods of three, and in the afternoon, we’re in pods of six; one day, we’re doing STEM activities and need to clear all of the desks to get the full floor space. I need that. If you’re only giving me this tiny classroom, I need the ability to maximize the possibilities,” she said.

“There’s so many more options for kids to have autonomy over their seating arrangements today,” said Becky Wall, associate principal at Rice Fergus Miller, the architecture and design firm developing a variety of new spaces for Silverwood. “Whether that’s with a sit-to-stand desk, or the ability to move a desk so they can work on their own and not be distracted by their peers. I’m seeing educators try to create moments for students to do what they need to do.”

As Cadigan stated, once students are given the opportunity to choose for themselves and get the positive reinforcement to affirm it, they can learn how to self-regulate or de-escalate themselves right in the classroom. She also mentors schools to make sure students who have become reliant on these options for their success still have access to them as they transition from self-contained or inclusion classrooms into general education ones.

When it comes to such future planning, here are a few more things to keep in mind.

Wish Lists

The Silverwood School is located on a 17-acre wooded campus where outdoor learning is a critical component of their program. But such immediate, expansive access to nature is a luxury not afforded to all.

“A kid in a city school can’t just go outside if they need to de-escalate,” Wall pointed out. “For children who elope, it is also a safety issue.”

So, Rice and McComas identified covered products and coverings for smaller outdoor spaces like an adjacent courtyard or rooftop, as also providing a pathway towards better equity in classrooms. Some students sadly can’t afford a proper winter coat, let alone sturdy rain gear.

Today’s manufacturers, though, are developing solutions that don’t require remodels or extensive construction to get kids outdoors.

“Even prior to the pandemic, we were working with designers to explore ways to activate and enhance outdoor spaces in educational facilities,” explained Susan Claus, director of marketing for Ghent. “Through these collaborations, we learned how outdoor spaces offer valuable opportunities for experiential learning. It enables students to not just engage with nature but also explore concepts in real-world contexts.”

When you’re headed back indoors though, Wall said that educators will point toward air temperature and acoustics as the areas where their most fundamental (and profound) of needs lie.

“Don’t address it with one air control for a whole wing or pod, because that’s a nightmare. Give teachers the ability to at least control their own classroom,” she said. Comfort levels have a broad range when it comes to temperature, so if given that ability, they should be able to easily meet them.

Finally, proper collaboration between designers and educators in helping craft all elements of these spaces should be on everyone’s priority list.

“Being a neurodivergent kid who went through these learning environments and now being on the other side as an adult designing them, I can tell you we need to make sure we are being honest with ourselves and educators on what they are able to implement realistically, so they can be as successful as possible,” Wall said. She finds most teachers more than willing to have these conversations, jumping at any opportunity to fix a problem for their students.

“Because the classroom is just one step toward helping kids be more successful at school,” explained McComas. “Our education system needs an overhaul, but the classroom is the first hurdle. If they’re in a space they just aren’t comfortable in, it doesn’t matter if you show up or not. If you can’t get the learning done, then it helps them in no way.”

Martin has been covering the A&D market for close to 20 years. She’s produced content for major brands, firms, and magazine titles, but she’s more than just a writer. She’s a brand builder, developing programs that strengthen community, spark discussion, and foster the next generation of design’s superstars. With a child on the autism spectrum, she’s also passionate about covering how design is embracing neurodiversity. She lives in New Jersey with her two sons and husband.