A. O. Smith Launches Vertex HV High-Efficiency Water Heater

A. O. Smith recently launched the Vertex HV High-Efficiency Condensing Gas Water Heater. The Vertex HV water heater utilizes a helical heat exchanger to provide efficient transfer of heat energy into stored water. The helical coil design keeps hot combustion gas in the tank longer to lengthen the heat transfer cycle. It is positioned in the center of the tank for more even and efficient heat distribution, which saves money on operating costs.

The ENERGY STAR-certified design can serve as a replacement for existing gas units, particularly for homeowners looking to comply with upcoming 2029 NAECA 4 residential regulations. The unit consumes up to 31% less energy than standard technology, saving homeowners up to $500 over five years in energy costs. The powerful performance of up to 65,000 BTUs per hour also delivers up to 33% more hot water, easily meeting the needs of five or more people.

With a shorter vertical height than previous models, the Vertex HV unit is more likely to fit into existing spaces, providing contractors with more flexibility. The unit also features a built-in sight glass, making the burner visible from the outside, allowing contractors to troubleshoot technical issues without having to open the unit. Venting options allow for models to be installed with either a power vent or a power direct vent. All models meet ultra-low NOx (ULN) criteria and tout anti-leak detection, ultimately providing additional cost savings. The Vertex HV water heater is offered in 40- and 50-gallon models to fit a variety of installation needs. The unit also includes an eight-year warranty at wholesale purchase.