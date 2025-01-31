Contact Us

A. O. Smith To Unveil Tankless Water Heaters At 2025 AHR Expo 

A. O. Smith will showcase the Adapt NC Tankless and the Adapt SC Tankless water heaters at the 2025 AHR Expo, set to kick off in February.

A. O. Smith will showcase two new tankless water heaters for the first time at the 2025 AHR Expo, taking place Orlando, Florida in February. The Adapt NC Tankless and the Adapt SC Tankless water heaters will join the Adapt+ Tankless Water Heater with X3 Scale Prevention Technology as part of the Adapt line. This expansion will add to the existing product family, offering more options for a variety of customer needs. AHR Expo attendees are invited to visit A. O. Smith in booth 701 at the Orange County Convention Center from February 10 to 12 to get a first-hand glimpse at the new technology.

AHR attendees will get the chance to check out other A.O. Smith products, including the newest member of the Voltex residential heat pump water heater (HPWH) family—the Voltex MAX. The Voltex AL and Voltex 120V HPWHs, as well as the Emerge X Commercial HPWH, will also be on display at this year’s show. Additionally, attendees can stop by the booth to learn more about A. O. Smith’s commercial water heating technology, including the Cyclone XL, Cyclone LV, and the Cyclone Flex, expected to launch later this year.

