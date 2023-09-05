A.O. Smith University Offers Free In-Person And Virtual Classes

A.O. Smith will use its September and October classes to educate professionals on its broad line of gas and electric water heating solutions.

A.O. Smith will use its September and October A. O. Smith University classes to educate professionals on its broad line of gas and electric water heating solutions. A. O. Smith University will continue to offer its monthly virtual classes in addition to its popular in-person training. Monthly virtual classes offer residential, commercial, and tankless training for free and participants can sign up for workshops up until the start time if the class is not full.

The September in-person classes will take place Sept. 12–14 at the A. O. Smith training center in Ashland City, Tennessee. The course will cover installation, maintenance and installation-related troubleshooting for commercial gas, commercial electric and tankless gas units.

These in-person courses are free for participants. A.O. Smith will provide transportation from the hotel they recommend to the training facility and provide lunch while in class. Lodging and transportation to Tennessee are not included. Individuals can register online for in-person classes, but please note registration is not guaranteed until participants receive a confirmation from A. O. Smith.

Virtual and In-Person Class Dates: