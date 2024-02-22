A. O. Smith Unveils Emerge X Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater

A. O. Smith announced the launch of the Emerge X Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater (HPWH). Designed to raise energy efficiency and simplify installation and operation, the Emerge X HPWH aims to deliver savings and reliable hot water for high demand commercial applications.

Featuring patented technology, the Emerge X HPWH optimizes heat transfer and minimizes emissions, making it both environmentally friendly and cost-effective. To make installation easier for contractors, there is no need for specialized equipment. The control box can be installed separately from the tanks and heat pump units, providing further flexibility. Additionally, the user-friendly control panel makes it simple for users to adjust settings and monitor performance. It also enhances connectivity for facility managers, allowing them to integrate up to 64 heat pumps.

To provide installation flexibility, multiple Emerge X heat pumps can be banked together; ensuring ample hot water supply, built-in redundancy and capacity matching for larger commercial water heater demands. The unit’s competitive footprint and modular design allow for versatile application in healthcare, fitness clubs, multifamily and other commercial buildings, aligning with recent regulations promoting high-efficiency heat pumps.

The Emerge X features the ECM variable speed pump found in a heat pump water heater for precise control, higher efficiency and reduced noise levels. The unit is also one of the only commercial heat pumps on the market that operates efficiently in below-freezing temperatures, due to its reversing defrost cycle that minimizes defrost time and maximizes efficiency.

To further A. O. Smith’s sustainability efforts, the Emerge X HPWH utilizes a low Global Warming Potential Refrigerant (R513A). When paired with a storage tank, the system works seamlessly to further optimize system efficiency.