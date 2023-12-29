A. O. Smith’s X3 Scale Prevention For Tankless Water Heaters

A. O. Smith launched its Concentric Vent Non-Condensing Tankless Water Heater line with X3 Scale Prevention Technology. The line showcases the growing expansion of scale build-up prevention technology across various types of A. O. Smith tankless water heaters, like the non-condensing, concentric vent models.

Scale accumulation in a tankless water heater compromises efficiency and performance while increasing maintenance costs. A. O. Smith’s X3 Scale Prevention Technology enables uninterrupted functionality, eliminates the need for scale-related maintenance and associated costs, and also extends the lifespan of tankless units three times longer than unprotected units. Now, A. O. Smith is introducing this technology to its non-condensing concentric vent tankless water heaters, offering contractors top-of-the-line technology in a lower-cost unit.

Scale build-up has historically been a major obstacle for the efficiency and lifespan of tankless water heaters, and the X3 technology was born out of a need for a solution to the scale build-up and performance. Not only that, but the X3 Technology is expanded to include non-condensing tankless water heater models.

Designed to meet the unique needs of industry professionals, this innovative product simplifies installations thanks to contractor-preferred concentric venting. The unit accommodates long venting runs and features quick natural-gas-to-propane field convertibility for added flexibility.