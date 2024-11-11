A Roundup Of Renewable Solutions For Facilities

Compiled by Facility Executive Staff

From the October 2024 Issue

sustainable power generation, these renewable solutions provide power redundancies and resilience while supporting a healthier environment.

REC Alpha Pro M Series By REC Group

The REC Alpha Pro M Series by REC Group offers a high-performance solar panel range designed for commercial and industrial applications in the U.S., delivering power outputs between 610 and 640 watt-peak (Wp). With 22.5% efficiency and a performance warranty guaranteeing at least 92% capacity after 25 years, these panels offer reliability and long-term performance.

Key features include a leading temperature coefficient of -0.24%/K, ensuring a stable energy output in high temperatures, and REC’s Twin Design, which optimizes performance under shading conditions. The panels also incorporate 120 half-cut bifacial heterojunction cells, the latest in solar technology, and are supported by REC Group’s back support bars for enhanced durability. Additionally, the 1.2” thin frame on the panels provides convenient transportation.

The solar panel series is manufactured in Singapore by an EcoVadis-rated company with a silver medal, and comes with a REC ProTrust warranty, ensuring long-term peace of mind for users.

SOLXPOW Energy Storage Inverters By PowMr

FThe SOLXPOW Energy Storage Inverters ensure an uninterrupted power supply and foster sustainable energy practices for commercial settings with the X3 and X4 models.

The X3 series, available in 10kW to 20kW, offers a high 98.4% maximum efficiency and a 40A charge/discharge capacity, suited for large-scale operations. The X4 series ranges from 25kW to 50kW with 98.8% maximum efficiency and a substantial 100A charge capability. These models are equipped with a three-phase function and up to 4 MPPTs, allowing for connection to more solar panels and catering to diverse commercial energy needs.

All SOLXPOW inverters support both grid and PV input, ensuring that power is never out. These inverters are compatible with high-voltage batteries for fast charging and are capable of handling significant power for large home appliances. In a step towards energy autonomy, the SOLXPOW series allows users to sell excess power back to the grid, offering a way to reduce electricity bills or generate additional income.

Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide Module

Wolfspeed’s 2300V baseplate-less silicon carbide power modules for 1500V DC Bus applications were developed and launched utilizing Wolfspeed’s 200mm silicon carbide wafers.

The modules offer 15% greater voltage headroom compared to similar silicon carbide modules, improved dynamic performance with consistent temperature stability, and a substantial reduction in EMI filter size. Wolfspeed’s technology achieves a 77% reduction in switching losses over IGBTs and a two-to-three-times reduction in switching losses for silicon carbide devices intended for 1500V applications.

The silicon carbide modules will also allow system designers to leverage lower-cost printed circuit boards to cut manufacturing costs and significantly reduce development time compared to legacy bus bar solutions. To enhance the lifetime and durability of their systems, the module offers an optimized failure-in-time rate for continuous 1500V DC operation and improved cosmic ray susceptibility compared to a 2000V design. When used in a two-level implementation, 2300V modules reduce the amount of potential single points of failure across the system.

S450S, S800S, and S1600S Microinverters By Sungrow

Sungrow’s S450S, S800S, and S1600S Microinverters carry power ratings of 450W, 800W, and 1600W respectively. They are designed to operate efficiently in both low-light and high-temperature environments, resulting in an overall 2% increase in power generation. The Microinverters feature an ultra-wide MPPT voltage range of 16-60V, ensuring optimal performance even under weak sunlight. Sungrow has implemented an exceptional heat dissipation solution, utilizing high-quality aluminum alloy substrates with a thermal conductivity rating of up to 130W/m•K. The Microinverters can operate at full power even in non-ventilated environments with temperatures as high as 60 degrees Celsius, ensuring high-efficiency power generation.

The plug-and-play design significantly reduces installation time, while the standard 2.8m AC busbar covers various installation scenarios with different module layouts, providing flexibility and convenience to users. Additionally, Sungrow microinverters come with intelligent self-checking functionality. With uninterrupted communication signals, users can monitor the operation of the inverters remotely.

Andes 1500 Portable Power Station By Ampace

Featuring Ampace’s A-Boost technology, the Andes 1500 portable power station can charge from zero to 100% by wall charging in only 55 minutes with up to 1800W AC input. It supports a maximum 600W solar input and up to 96W car socket input to ensure a full charge while outdoors or on the road.

With a capacity of 1462Wh and 13 versatile ports, users can simultaneously charge all the devices they need whenever and wherever for a long period of time. The portable power station boasts a 6,000-cycle lifespan, made possible through the commercial-grade LFP battery cells, Ampace’s exclusive Battery Management System, and advanced charging algorithms. Utilizing third-generation silicon carbide semiconductor material and a digital signal processor-controlled high-frequency bidirectional power conversion system, the Andes 1500 achieves an inverter efficiency of up to 95%. The power station also features a high-strength construction with independent core partitioning and IP55-rated battery security.