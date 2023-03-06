A2L Refrigerant Leak Detection

By Katrina Krites

From the February 2023 Issue

Historically, refrigerant leak detection has been an essential component of commercial refrigeration system design. In traditional centralized direct expansion (DX) systems that use hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants, reducing leaks is considered important for multiple reasons, including safety. Simply put, staying below acceptable refrigerant concentration limits (RCLs) is necessary to meet Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) exposure limit regulations in numerous applications.

Better early detection and reduction of refrigerant leaks also helps to limit system downtime, reduce maintenance spend, and avoid unnecessary refrigerant costs—which have fluctuated significantly in recent years. It’s widely accepted that non-leaking systems deliver maximum system performance and improved efficiencies.

Over the past few decades, refrigerant leaks also have been identified as potential threats to the environment. In addition to ensuring safe operation, today there are global regulatory efforts to minimize carbon emissions from systems that potentially leak or release high-global warming potential (GWP) HFC refrigerants.

As the commercial refrigeration industry transitions to refrigerants below 150 GWP, such as those required to meet the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulation, many newly approved refrigerants will have a degree of flammability. Offering a range of low-GWP ratings, mildly flammable A2L refrigerants have been identified as viable alternatives for complying with emerging refrigerant regulations. But they must be used properly in settings with adequate leak detection capabilities.

This is not the first time flammable refrigerants will play a role in commercial refrigeration. Today, R-290 (aka propane)—which has a higher flammability A3 classification—is commonly used in self-contained reach-ins and display cases.

Regulatory efforts to approve new A2L refrigerants in the U.S. are currently underway and expected to be finalized over the next few years. As A2L refrigerants become more commonplace, system architectures utilizing specific leak detection strategies will be necessary to mitigate the potential for flammability and ensure operational safety.

Charge Limits

Because of the potential flammability of A2L refrigerants, current equipment safety standards have limited their use to relatively small refrigeration architectures, such as: self-contained systems, indoor/outdoor condensing units, and distributed systems.

A2L refrigerants are subject to refrigerant-specific charge limits based on the lower flammability limit (LFL) of each refrigerant. These are among the first of many mitigation strategies when using flammable refrigerants.

Per a recent update to the second edition of the UL 60335-2-89 safety standard, A2L charge limit guidelines have been established for self-contained and remote refrigeration systems. For cases, charge limits are determined based on whether equipment has an open design (without doors) or a closed design (with doors or drawers).

For example, since R-454C has an LFL of 0.291 kg/m3:

A closed-door case can be charged with up to 2.33 kg (5.1 lbs.) of R-454C.

An open case with R-454C can be charged with up to 3.78 kg (8.3 lbs.) of R-454C. In remote or field-erected systems, UL 60335 2-89 supports R-454C charge sizes up to 75.7 kg (166 lbs.) per circuit.

Safety Strategies For Remote Systems

Installing remote systems with A2L refrigerants requires the use of safety strategies and mitigation measures to keep gas concentrations below flammable thresholds. Per the UL 60335 2-89 standard, A2L systems must be designed to detect refrigerant leaks at various points of the refrigeration circuit—from the compressor to the condensing unit to the case—and then take immediate action to mitigate flammability risks.

Specific charge calculations and mitigation methods are based on the flammability rating of the A2L and the size, location, and type of application (i.e., walk-in unit or display case and the room in which it is located). It’s important to note that this calculation will also determine the allowable releasable charge limit, which is the amount that can safely be released prior to shut off and activation of isolation valves.