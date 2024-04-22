ABB Debuts ABB Baldor-Reliance SP4 NEMA Electric Motor

ABB unveiled the ABB Baldor-Reliance SP4 NEMA Electric Motors. ABB’s SP4 technology meets the NEMA Super Premium efficiency level in a standard AC induction motor design operating across the line, independently of a variable speed drive.

SP4 is ABB’s solution for a more sustainable and efficient future driven by the need to reduce energy consumption. The idea is simple; take a proven AC induction motor design and make it better by reducing motor losses by an average of 20% while maintaining the simplicity, form, fit and function of today‘s installed base of AC induction motors. With more than 80% of industrial electric motors operating direct on line (DOL) – without using a drive to improve efficiency – SP4 represents ABB’s commitment to improving efficiency and performance without requiring customers to make significant investments in additional technology or components. As a standalone DOL unit, SP4 achieves NEMA Super Premium efficiency; however, when paired with a variable speed drive, even higher efficiency levels are attainable.

The NEMA Electric Motor is highly efficient, running cooler, reducing heat-based energy losses and extending bearing and other component life. Reducing energy losses also leads to lower electrical energy consumption, which lowers operating costs and total cost of ownership.

SP4 motors meet current U.S. Department of Energy efficiency standards as well as anticipated Medium Electric Motor (MEM) regulations, which take effect on June 1, 2027, in the United States. These regulations mandate that motors up to 100 horsepower must maintain NEMA Premium efficiency, while motors between 100 and 250 horsepower must achieve NEMA Super Premium efficiency.

The SP4 NEMA Electric Motor rollout is underway. In addition to the currently stocked models, new designs, ratings and features will be added soon.