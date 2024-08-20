ABB is partnering with Arkansas Tech University’s Ozark campus to launch a career readiness program. This collaborative workforce development initiative will offer a curriculum focused on automation technology, air conditioning, and refrigeration.

According to the 2023 World Manufacturing Report, 68% of the world’s largest manufacturing companies are increasing their investments in digital technology to drive business model innovations. Reflecting this trend, the course teaches essential operations competencies, including smart manufacturing, setup and operation of smart machines, precision measurement, robotics operation, and production monitoring technologies.

The 5-week program provides training in ABB’s production systems with specialized instruction in motor assembly, brazing, and line load. Upon completion, students will receive a certification from the Smart Automation Certification Alliance and 3 hours of college credit.

ABB intends to replicate this model in other universities near its manufacturing facilities. The company has a long-standing partnership with the University of Arkansas—Fort Smith (UAFS). In 2023, ABB invested $1 million to create a workforce training program at the university. This initiative focuses on roles in advanced manufacturing, engineering, automation, design processes, and technology for the industry.

Additionally, ABB supports the Peak Innovation Center, a regional partnership program between Fort Smith Public Schools and UAFS. ABB invested $1 million to acquire state-of-the-art equipment for the Advanced Manufacturing program, including pathways in automation/robotics, electronics technology, and computer-integrated machining.