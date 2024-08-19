ABB’s Energy Savings Calculator Upgrades NEMA Motors

ABB has developed its NEMA motors Energy Savings Calculator to help motor operators better understand the financial and environmental benefits of upgrading current and end-of-life industrial electric motors.

The Energy Savings Calculator is an online tool that allows users to compare the electrical energy usage, costs, and CO₂ production of a motor currently in operation with that of a new, highly efficient ABB Baldor-Reliance motor. The tool has two modes: basic and advanced. The basic function allows users to search existing ABB Baldor-Reliance motors by catalog number, while the advanced option has fields for motor parameters such as power, efficiency class, speed and enclosure type to allow for comparisons with any existing motor.

Both options calculate the potential energy savings that could be achieved by upgrading to a new ABB Baldor-Reliance SP4 NEMA Super Premium efficiency motor through annual savings in kilowatt hours, energy percentages and U.S. dollars are provided, as well as energy consumption comparisons between the new and existing motor and annual CO₂ reduction. A digital report with data and graphics can be exported in both the basic and advanced functions. The second phase of the Energy Efficiency Calculator, scheduled to launch later this year, will add variable speed motor calculations, input capabilities for multiple motors and additional enhancements to the current options.

ABB Baldor-Reliance SP4 motors are highly efficient, running cooler, reducing heat-based energy losses and extending bearing and other component life. Reducing energy losses also leads to lower electrical energy consumption, which lowers operating costs and total cost of ownership. They meet current U.S. Department of Energy efficiency standards as well as anticipated Medium Electric Motor (MEM) regulations, which take effect in the U.S. on June 1, 2027.