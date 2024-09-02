Contact Us

ABM Collaborates With Rezcomm To Enhance Smart Parking

ABM and Rezcomm have partnered to enhance smart parking for a wider range of clients across varying industries.

ABM Logo

ABM has entered a strategic partnership with Rezcomm to further customize, enhance, and scale the ABM Vantage platform for a wider range of parking clients across commercial real estate, aviation and more.

The partnership with Rezcomm will support further growth with increased ability to scale quickly, while remaining tech agnostic and focused on the changing needs of both drivers and parking operators.

Key highlights of the enhanced ABM Vantage smart parking platform through the partnership include:

  • Enhanced Seamless Parking Management, Reservations and Availability: The integration will provide parking operators with a comprehensive solution for seamless parking management. For drivers, the platform will further streamline the entire parking experience, from online and mobile reservations to real-time space availability updates.
  • Advanced Analytics and Insights: The partnership will introduce new data analytics capabilities to the ABM Vantage Smart Parking platform. Parking operators will have access to real-time data, predictive insights, and comprehensive reporting, enabling them to make data-driven decisions, optimize parking operations, and improve revenue generation.
  • Enhanced Customer Engagement: Rezcomm’s customer engagement tools will enable parking operators to deliver personalized experiences and targeted communication to drivers through the ABM Vantage platform. This includes tailored promotions, loyalty rewards, and convenient mobile payment options, fostering customer satisfaction and loyalty.
  • Interconnected Modules for Improved Experience: The enhanced ABM Vantage Smart Parking platform will feature over 50 interconnected modules designed to improve guest experience, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. This modular approach allows ABM to offer packages or individual services tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients.
  • Integration of Sustainable Solutions: ABM and Rezcomm are committed to sustainability in the parking industry. The partnership will focus on integrating eco-friendly practices, such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure and smart energy management, into the ABM Vantage Smart Parking platform, promoting environmental responsibility.

ABM and Rezcomm will showcase the enhanced ABM Vantage collaboration at the 2024 IPMI Parking & Mobility Expo from June 9 to 12 in Columbus, Ohio.

ABM, ABM Vanatge, ABM Vantage Smart Parking, Aviation, drivers, IPMI, IPMI Parking & Mobility Expo, Parking, parking management, Parking Operators, partnership, Rezcomm, Smart Parking, sustainable solutions

