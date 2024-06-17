ABM Partners With Phoenix’s Three Airports

ABM has partnered with Phoenix's three airports to serve as their primary janitorial cleaning provider and meet their sustainability goals.

ABM has been deemed the primary janitorial cleaning provider in its latest partnership with the City of Phoenix’s three airports: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Deer Valley Airport (DVT) and Goodyear Airport (GYR).

Encompassing 4.8 million square feet across the three, the five-year $25 million contract allows ABM to work with these airports in enhancing their operations and meeting their joint environmental and sustainability goals.

“Coming off a year that saw a record-breaking number of passengers, we are thrilled to partner with the City of Phoenix,” said Sean Bromfield, President of Aviation at ABM.

The airports serve as significant economic engines for Arizona, connecting both passengers and cargo around the world. With close to 49 million travelers passing through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport each year, the airport has earned a reputation as “America’s Friendliest Airport” and is regarded for its cleanliness and customer satisfaction standards.

A fully integrated partnership, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is also committed to its environmental, conservation and sustainability goals which closely align with ABM’s efforts to support the airport’s short and long-term objectives. With innovative technologies and dedication, ABM intends to match the airports cleanliness standards and enhance the overall passenger experience.