ABM Unveils EV Charging Network

Amid a recent decline in driver satisfaction with public Level 2 charging, facility owners and operators across industries have been challenged to provide new solutions that recognize the importance of service, maintenance, and driver experience when installing and maintaining public EV chargers. A recent report by J.D. Power indicated roughly one in five public charging attempts fail, leading to driver frustration and dissatisfaction.

To combat this trend, ABM announced the nationwide roll out of its EV Charging Network to pair with its other customized turnkey solutions for commercial application, allowing for the design and implementation of its EV strategy. The comprehensive approach encompasses charger equipment, installation, maintenance, and upgrades, ensuring a seamless EV charging experience for both facility owners and drivers.

Facility owners and operators leveraging the ABM EV Charging Network will be able customize the features offered through their chargers with integrations such as customer loyalty programs, entry badges, and parking systems. The software enables clients such as hotels or retail stores to directly connect their parking lot chargers to rewards programs, and private operators to ensure that only authorized drivers are using their chargers. The software also supports various digital payment processing options, including card, QR code, or ABM app, optimizing revenue and customer experience.

To promote improved charger uptime, chargers on the network receive 24/7 charging service delivery, monitoring, diagnostics, and recovery. Combining the network services with ABM’s maintenance services provides owners and operators with real-time diagnosis and rapid repair for any issues that occur over a charger’s lifetime. The ABM EV Charging Network also allows for real-time updates and enhancements to its charging stations, granting them continuous access to the latest features.

While the majority of ABM’s installations to date have been in private commercial settings, as ABM’s public EV charging network grows across the U.S., drivers will be able to find charger locations and charge, pay, and monitor all through the ABM EV OS app. In addition to the app, all public ABM chargers offer the “Scan, Pay, and Charge” option for a simpler user experience.