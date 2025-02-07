Accessibility Barriers Lead To Isolation, Emotional Distress

W idespread accessibility struggles remain across the United States, and often have a devastating emotional impact on people with disabilities, according to a recent Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) survey. The survey also reveals inconsistent compliance of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) across the nation.

The survey found that: 80% of PVA members have encountered an accessibility barrier within the past six months.

Over 1 in 3 people with mobility disabilities report missing important events and appointments due to accessibility barriers.

1 out of 4 people with mobility disabilities report leaving an establishment and never returning if its inaccessible.

81% of people with mobility disabilities purposely avoid inaccessible spaces altogether. A screen shot from the Paralyzed Veterans of America PSA, “Barriers Still Exist – RJ’s Everyday Fight”



“The survey results show accessibility remains an unfulfilled promise for millions of Americans with mobility disabilities and reinforces the need for our new campaign, Barriers Still Exist,” said Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer of Paralyzed Veterans of America. “Inaccessibility affects everyone. Anyone can age into disability or sustain a life-altering injury at any moment – especially our nation’s service members. Access to public spaces is a fundamental freedom, and PVA is leading the fight to build a world where accessibility for all is the norm, not the exception.”

PVA’s survey, conducted in April 2024, polled a representative sample of 1,644 individuals to learn about their experiences with inaccessibility. Those surveyed included PVA members (veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases like MS and ALS), others with mobility disabilities, mothers with children ages five and under, as well as individuals 65 and older.

“As a paralyzed veteran, I know firsthand how drastically inaccessibility can alter the course of any given day,” said Anderson. “Anything from a crack in a sidewalk to a revolving door can not only derail my plans for the day but also be extremely dangerous for people with mobility disabilities, like me. When public paths and buildings are inaccessible, it communicates a lot – it says my plans don’t matter, my needs don’t matter, and I don’t matter. No one deserves that.”

Barriers Still Exist

In response to the survey, PVA has launched a multi-part public service announcement (PSA), “Barriers Still Exist,” which urges the public to join the fight for #AccessibilityForAll. Part one of the series, “Barriers Still Exist – For Everyone,” was released in mid-December. The spot reveals the impact of inaccessibility through the eyes of five everyday Americans as they go about simple everyday tasks like shopping, boarding a hotel shuttle, and attending school. The latest PSA installment, “Barriers Still Exist – RJ’s Everyday Fight,” follows U.S. Army Veteran and PVA member R.J. Anderson of Chicago, IL, who encounters endless accessibility barriers on his way to a job interview.

Watch the latest PSA below:

Both PSAs were designed to shine a spotlight on the everyday obstacles of inaccessibility and their emotional toll. As reflected in the survey, respondents expressed strong emotional responses to the barriers they face. Many stated barriers made them feel “subhuman,” “demeaned, and frustrated,” while others felt “totally embarrassed, and a lowered self-esteem.”

“There is no better time to talk accessibility than now, as we approach the 35th anniversary of the ADA,” said Blake. “When you join PVA’s fight to help paralyzed veterans and people with disabilities, everyone benefits,” continued Blake. “That is what our PSA is all about – inaccessibility isn’t just a disability or legal issue, it is a people issue and affects everyone.”