Acclaim Lighting Introduces The Flex Tube HO SC

A new direct view emitting IP68-rated flexible LED strip delivers 515 lumens per foot of consistent white colors across spools and batches.

Acclaim Lighting recently introduced its Flex Tube HO SC, a low-profile, exterior-rated linear LED strip with two bend-direction options and an extensive range of consistent white color temperatures.

Available in 2200K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, and 5700K, Flex Tube HO SC provides consistent color temperature rendering across the full length of every spool and even amongst multiple batches based on Acclaim Lighting’s precise binning policies that follow the two-step MacAdam ellipse. The LED strip is available in built-to lengths from 4.37” (111mm) to 16.4’ (5m) with section points every 2.18” (55.56mm).

Flex Tube HO SC flexible LED outdoor strip provides a 114-degree beam angle while operating off 24 VDC power. It delivers up to 515 lumens per foot with an 80 CRI while consuming only 16.5 watts. The direct-view LED strips can be precisely controlled from 0 to 100 percent with a DMX, 0-10V, or DALI. Additionally, the Flex Tube HO SC can be integrated directly into main-level dimming systems using Acclaim’s reverse/ forward phase MLE dimmer drivers.

Flex Tube HO SC comes in custom-built lengths to suit project requirements and features a highly durable UV-, solvent- and flame-resistant silicone body, which is outdoor rated with high-impact resistance. The flexible direct view LED strip is IP68-rated for wet locations and submersible to 6.56 feet, as well as IK10 rated for protection against 20-joule impact.

Easily installed in its locking aluminum mounting channel, Flex Tube HO SC will perform in temperatures of -40 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. It will maintain 70 percent of its lumens for 50,000 hours and comes with a five-year warranty.

Click here for more product news.

