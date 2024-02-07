Accruent Acquisition Of RedEye To Advance EDMS Portfolio

RedEye's addition to Accruent's EDMS portfolio provides customers with expanded options for storing and accessing their documents.

Accruent has acquired RedEye, an Australia-based engineering document management company specializing in cloud-native solutions. This acquisition reflects Accruent’s ongoing commitment to providing EDMS differentiated, cloud-enabled solutions to drive business productivity.

RedEye’s addition to Accruent’s engineering document management system (EDMS) portfolio, which includes Meridian, provides customers with expanded options for storing and accessing their documents. The acquisition enables Accruent to offer a versatile SaaS solution that enables customers across various industries, whether on-premise or cloud-based, to securely manage their engineering documents, drawings, and media from any device.

The acquisition of RedEye will enable the following with Accruent’s EDMS portfolio;

Expedites drawing discovery with advanced search capabilities, leveraging rich metadata, GIS, and QR codes for instant retrieval.

Safeguards intellectual property and data in an ISO 27001 compliant solution.

Provides robust API connectivity to seamlessly integrate documents across business systems.

Customers will have access to regional data hosting hubs designed to ensure compliance with privacy and security regulations applicable to their business. The EDMS offering is tailor-made for operating and maintaining complex facilities across manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, mining, and pharmaceutical.

Accruent shared its commitment in comprehensive solutions across the facility and asset workflow aligns with RedEye’s industry-focused, cloud-native solution, coupled with its strong customer satisfaction.