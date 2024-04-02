Accruent Microsoft Collaboration For Business Productivity 

Accruent's collaboration with Microsoft designates Microsoft Azure as the primary hosting platform for Accruent’s SaaS software solutions.

Accruent announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft. The Accruent Microsoft collaboration designates Microsoft Azure as the primary hosting platform for Accruent’s SaaS software solutions, highlighting a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies.

The strengthened commitment to Azure underscores Accruent’s mission to boost business productivity through the adoption of modern solutions, including the latest AI and machine learning technologies, such as Azure OpenAI Service. This enables Accruent to unify its suite of solutions under one provider, simplifying processes and ensuring consistency, while continuing to deliver secure, scalable, and reliable cloud environments.

The Accruent Microsoft collaboration prioritizes business productivity to meet the evolving needs of customers, through:

Expanded Global Network: Azure’s expansive network of data centers worldwide enables reliable and secure access to Accruent solutions globally.

Robust Security and Compliance: Azure offers comprehensive, multi-layered security features, including data encryption, threat detection, and compliance certifications that enhance protection of business assets and data.

Enhanced Integration Capabilities: The relationship fosters seamless integration between Accruent solutions and a range of Azure services, including data services, serverless environments, and future offerings like AI and advanced reporting. This empowers Accruent customers to fully leverage their Accruent technology investments and stay ahead of the curve.

The relationship also enables Accruent to tap into additional Microsoft resources such as Microsoft Industry Experience Centers and Azure Marketplace, where it will sell its SAAS-based solutions.