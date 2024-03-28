AccuWeather Forecasters Predict ‘Explosive’ Hurricane Season

AccuWeather’s meteorologists believe the 2024 hurricane season has the potential to break the all-time record of 30 named storms in one season.

AccuWeather’s team of expert meteorologists believe businesses should prepare for an extremely active hurricane season.

The AccuWeather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast predicts 20 to 25 named storms. Eight to 12 of those storms are expected to strengthen into hurricanes, and half of them could directly impact the United States.

“The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to feature well above the historical average number of tropical storms, hurricanes, major hurricanes, and direct U.S. impacts,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva. “All indications are pointing toward a very active and potentially explosive Atlantic hurricane season in 2024.”

Based on early warning signs, meteorologists believe that the 2024 hurricane season could be record-breaking. “There is a 10 to 15% chance of 30 or more named storms this year. Surpassing 30 would break the record set in 2020,” said DaSilva.

What Areas Face A Heightened Risk This Hurricane Season

The team of expert meteorologists at AccuWeather reviewed data from past seasons when weather patterns were similar to determine what regions face a higher risk of direct landfalls in 2024. “The Texas coast, Florida Panhandle, South Florida and the Carolinas are at a higher-than-average risk of direct impacts this season,” said DaSilva.

Why It’s Time To Prepare

With more people living and building in coastal areas along the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather expert meteorologists say early preparation and planning is key this year.

“Any storms that do form will have the potential to rapidly strengthen given the correct atmospheric setup, even close to land, due to the exceptionally warm waters. Early season storms are a threat again this year,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter. To prepare, facilities need to ensure critical infrastructure is ready and a weather response plan is in place.

For more information about this upcoming hurricane season, click here to learn more about AccuWeather’s forecast.