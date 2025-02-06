Adams Rite And HES Launch New Security And Exit Devices

Adams Rite’s 8800 Series Rim Exit Device

Adams Rite’s 8800 Series Rim Exit Device now includes popular BSP (black suede powder) and complements a complete line of high-security door trim finishes. These devices offer reliable security, durable construction, and streamlined design for narrow-stile aluminum doors. Their unique Starwheel bolt interlocks door to frame to provide enhanced strength and prevent jamb spread, while a clean profile and fewer pinch points make it ideal for high-traffic storefronts.

The 8800 is part of a series of life-safety and fire-rated exit devices by Adams Rite, available with a range of mechanical and electrical options, multiple finishes, and compatible products for a seamless solution.

HES 9800

HES has introduced new monitoring capabilities to its 9800 Series of high-security, surface-mounted electric strikes with the addition of LBM (latch bolt monitoring) and LBSM (latch bolt and strike monitoring) options. This latest addition brings new, premium capabilities to the product series, including the ability to monitor latch, strike, and door position and provide real-time status notifications on, and whether openings are securely closed or open, the strike is locked and the latch is correctly affixed.

Security personnel receive instant notifications on unauthorized access attempts or product malfunctions to maintain uptime proactively. The outdoor-rated 9800 with LBM and LBSM options can be integrated with existing access control systems for data and reporting on the current integrity of the opening, enhancing overall security and perimeter door reliability.

The 9800 is part of HES’s 9000 family of electric strikes, a complete line of no-cut solutions for applications with rim exit or tubular vertical rod exit devices. The 9800 is the only electric strike designed to work specifically with the Adams Rite 8800 Rim Exit Device whose unique Starwheel bolt interlocks door to frame for enhanced strength and to prevent jamb spread.