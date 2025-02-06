Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured Products & Services

Adams Rite And HES Launch New Security And Exit Devices

Adams Rite and HES have launched new security products, the 8800 Series Rim Exit Device and HES 9800, respectively, to ensure job safety.

ADAMS RITE BSP-8800 L_Feb 2025
Adams Rite’s 8800 Series Rim Exit Device

Adams Rite’s 8800 Series Rim Exit Device now includes popular BSP (black suede powder) and complements a complete line of high-security door trim finishes. These devices offer reliable security, durable construction, and streamlined design for narrow-stile aluminum doors. Their unique Starwheel bolt interlocks door to frame to provide enhanced strength and prevent jamb spread, while a clean profile and fewer pinch points make it ideal for high-traffic storefronts.

The 8800 is part of a series of life-safety and fire-rated exit devices by Adams Rite, available with a range of mechanical and electrical options, multiple finishes, and compatible products for a seamless solution.

HES 9800 LBM_Feb 2025
HES 9800

HES has introduced new monitoring capabilities to its 9800 Series of high-security, surface-mounted electric strikes with the addition of LBM (latch bolt monitoring) and LBSM (latch bolt and strike monitoring) options. This latest addition brings new, premium capabilities to the product series, including the ability to monitor latch, strike, and door position and provide real-time status notifications on, and whether openings are securely closed or open, the strike is locked and the latch is correctly affixed.

Security personnel receive instant notifications on unauthorized access attempts or product malfunctions to maintain uptime proactively. The outdoor-rated 9800 with LBM and LBSM options can be integrated with existing access control systems for data and reporting on the current integrity of the opening, enhancing overall security and perimeter door reliability.

The 9800 is part of HES’s 9000 family of electric strikes, a complete line of no-cut solutions for applications with rim exit or tubular vertical rod exit devices. The 9800 is the only electric strike designed to work specifically with the Adams Rite 8800 Rim Exit Device whose unique Starwheel bolt interlocks door to frame for enhanced strength and to prevent jamb spread. 

Click here for more product news.

Access Control & EAC, Facility Safety, Facility Supplies, Featured Products & Services, Product News, Products & Services

8800 Series Rim Exit Device, 9800 Series, Adams Rite, BSP, Hes, Latchbolt monitoring, LBM, LBSM, Life saftey, Life-saftey, Starwheel bolt, Surface-mounted electric strikes, Workplace Security

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Electricity Causes 150 Workplace Deaths Each Year

Next

Are Facility Executives Overlooking HVAC?

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon