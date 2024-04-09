AGF Release Pre-Assembled Fire Sprinkler Solution

AGF Manufacturing announced the integration of its domestically made Model 8511 Sprinkler Floor Control manifold with the Zurn Model ZW5004 adjustable pressure reducing valve for the fire sprinkler industry.

The AGF Commercial RiserPACK Model 8511Z is crafted in the USA using high-quality schedule 10 pipe, ensuring durability and performance. This assembly incorporates the AGF Model 2511 TESTanDRAIN valve with a pressure relief valve and drain trim, flow switch, pressure gauge, and AGF Universal 3-way gauge valve, along with a 2 ½” hose valve. The 8511Z manifold was designed specifically for floor control applications where a downstream drain outlet, capable of full flow, is required for Pressure Reducing Valve acceptance testing and future inspection and testing requirements.

The integration of the Zurn ZW5004 Valve adds another layer of functionality and versatility to the AGF solution. The ZW5004 Valve is a 2-1/2″ Pressure-Tru Valve featuring an angled body and grooved connections. Certified as a floor control valve, an indicating valve, and a check valve in automatic sprinkler systems, it is also listed as a standpipe valve for CLASS I and CLASS III systems. With the ability to regulate pressure under both FLOW and NO-FLOW conditions, the ZW5004 Valve offers precision and control. Field adjustments are made effortlessly thanks to its low torque design, requiring only 9 ft lb of torque. Despite its compact profile, the larger handwheel ensures smooth operation, even in tight spaces.

By providing this product as a preassembled component, the goal of the fire sprinkler solution is to streamline installation and guarantee reliability for fire protection contractors.

The combined features of the Model 8511Z Sprinkler Floor Control and Zurn ZW5004 pressure reducing valve make them functional for a wide range of applications, including retrofit projects and new installations. Their compatibility and performance ensure optimal flow performance, making them critical assets for any fire protection system.