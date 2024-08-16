AHF Products Crossville Porcelain Panels Cover Contract Surfaces

AHF Products Crossville porcelain panels may be installed in ways and on surfaces previously unthinkable for tile in architectural design. With outer dimensions measured in feet and thicknesses measured in just millimeters, their thickness gives these tiles the ability to be laid over old tiles. Tile-over-tile installations are a big advantage for renovation projects, saving demolition time and expense and allowing businesses to stay in business with little or no downtime and much less mess.

From installations with minimal grout lines to tile-over-tile installations, the benefits of porcelain tile panels are as expansive as the colors and styles offered. With downtime and maintenance as top concerns, especially in hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and multifamily projects, porcelain tile panels can quickly transform a tired space into something eye-catching and fresh that will stand the test of time. The larger size of the tile combined with the thinner profile results in the possibility of tile-over-tile installations.

Offered in two thicknesses for different applications, Crossville’s thicker panels are at 5.6 mm, about a quarter of an inch, and these can be installed on walls and floors, while the 3 mm tile panels are intended for vertical use only. The advanced design and durability of the panels enable the aesthetic and functional use of porcelain tile in previously impossible applications, such as tile-over-tile installations. Crossville’s large format panels can be installed over existing tiles with just a little preparation.

Depending on the material already installed, installers should review the floor height or wall thickness for limitations and ensure the existing tile is well-bonded. In some cases, the tile should be mechanically abraded or primed to ensure a good bond. For tile-over-tile installations with large format tiles, the most critical components are substrate preparation, including setting procedures, materials selection, and layout.