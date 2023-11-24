Aircuity Introduces Adaptive Airflow Application for Cleanrooms

Aircuity announced its application that can deliver adaptive airflow for cleanrooms allowing for carbon reduction, energy savings, and precisely controlled IAQ.

Aircuity’s cleanroom application delivers precise multi-parameter IAQ measurement to enable adaptive airflow in cleanrooms of ISO 7 and 8. The platform dynamically adjusts air change rates based on continuously monitored particle levels. Airflow is optimized when particle levels are low and increased as levels rise to ensure compliance with ISO standards.

Cleanrooms are the most energy intensive spaces per square foot in the built environment. Aircuity’s adaptive airflow application provides a data driven approach to maintaining stringent requirements while allowing clients to address impactful areas in their pursuit of net zero and energy independence. The implementation of adaptive airflow in cleanrooms can be done as either a retrofit or new construction.

The application was designed as a means for life science clients to reduce the carbon footprint of their cleanrooms, or for those that have already optimized airflow in their laboratories and vivaria and want to address cleanrooms in their portfolio for additional reductions in energy and carbon emissions. It has also been implemented in other critical environments such as labs and vivaria as a tool to measure and maintain cleanliness requirements while also providing insightful data, if or when systems mechanical and filtration systems aren’t working as intended.