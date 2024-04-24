Airzone Announces Aidoo Z-Wave Inverter/VRF Controller

The Aidoo Z-Wave Inverter/VRF Controller enables the optimization of climate control and energy efficiency via Z-Wave technology.

Airzone Control launched the Aidoo Z-Wave Inverter/VRF Controller. It enables the optimization of climate control and energy efficiency via Z-Wave technology, ensuring compatibility with over 4,000 Z-Wave products. Designed as an integrator-friendly system add-on, the Aidoo Z-Wave bridges the gap between the Inverter/VRF or mini-split HVAC system and any Z-Wave-enabled smart home platform. This groundbreaking controller offers unprecedented control over Inverter/VRF and mini-split HVAC systems, significantly boosting energy efficiency.

Harnessing the power of Z-Wave, the smart home protocol featuring over 4,400 certified devices, the Aidoo Z-Wave’s design ensures effortless integration with existing Z-Wave smart home devices and ecosystems, providing users with an intuitive and comprehensive approach to managing their climate control systems. Its straightforward installation process allows for immediate benefits without the need for extensive system overhauls.

Airzone’s proprietary collection of manufacturer-certified HVAC protocols enables the Aidoo Z-Wave to facilitate complete bi-directional communication, ensuring that the HVAC system operates in harmony with the smart home ecosystem. Leveraging Z-Wave’s mesh network topology, the Aidoo Z-Wave ensures communication between devices, eliminating dead spots and ensuring consistent performance across all corners of the home.

The Aidoo Z-Wave Inverter/VRF Controller provides precise control over temperature and monitors humidity levels, ensuring optimal comfort. Users can easily adjust settings via smartphone, tablet, or voice commands through their Z-Wave-enabled smart home platform, offering convenience and accessibility.

The Airzone Aidoo Z-Wave is now available for purchase in North America.