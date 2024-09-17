Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) recently launched its RADCam, a residential security product from its subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Residential, Inc. (RADR). RADCam revolutionizes residential security by introducing an AI-powered, purpose-built ’Talking Security Camera’.
RADCam offers all the features of traditional residential security cameras—monitoring, detecting, and recording activity—while adding new layers of security and concierge services. Powered by the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT, the camera introduces multiple AI personas that autonomously interact with individuals approaching or at home entryways, creating an unprecedented level of engagement and protection. Building on the success of its primary subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), AITX has proven that direct interaction with individuals engaged in or considering suspicious activities can deter potential threats.
Key Features of RADCam:
- Interactive personas: Unlike standard cameras, RADCam engages visitors using various pre-defined AI-driven personas. These personas intelligently interact based on context, such as the time of day and specific situations, deterring intruders while enhancing user experience.
- Near total reduction in nuisance alerts: The camera’s concierge features handle as much or as little residential security work as the home resident desires which allows an almost complete elimination of unactionable and uninteresting device notifications.
- Advanced visual analytics: With its advanced visual analytics, the RADCam system captures data through its camera and microphone, allowing the system to autonomously
analyze and respond to each unique scenario in near real-time.
- LLM-powered communication: Leveraging Large Language Model (LLM) technology, RADCam autonomously determines what to say based on the context, creating seamless and intelligent verbal interactions. RAD-R has programmed the LLM to deliver an experience similar to a security concierge being at the front door in order to give an interactive experience tailored to the specific needs of residential users.
- Advanced porch piracy deterrence: RADCam can discourage potential porch pirates by detecting packages and maintaining surveillance. If someone approaches suspiciously, RADCam can issue audible alerts such as: “I see you near the package. Do you have permission? Your actions are being recorded, and law enforcement will be notified.” This proactive approach makes RADCam-protected homes less appealing targets.