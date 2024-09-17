Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) recently launched its RADCam, a residential security product from its subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Residential, Inc. (RADR). RADCam revolutionizes residential security by introducing an AI-powered, purpose-built ’Talking Security Camera’.

RADCam offers all the features of traditional residential security cameras—monitoring, detecting, and recording activity—while adding new layers of security and concierge services. Powered by the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT, the camera introduces multiple AI personas that autonomously interact with individuals approaching or at home entryways, creating an unprecedented level of engagement and protection. Building on the success of its primary subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), AITX has proven that direct interaction with individuals engaged in or considering suspicious activities can deter potential threats.

Key Features of RADCam: